The Democratic Alliance filed papers in response to the MK Party's case against the Independent Electoral Commission, parliament and political parties

The MK Party accused the IEC and other political parties of rigging the elections and challenged the validity of the results

The Democratic Alliance stood against the MKP and accused it of having no evidence to substantiate its claims

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

The DA's Helen Zille criticised the MK Party's election rigging case. Images: Jaco Marais/Die Burger/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance has filed papers in response to the MK Party's case against the Independent Electoral Commission, parliament and other parties.

DA responds to MKP case

According to Eyewitness News, the Democratic Alliance, one of the respondents in the MKP's case to declare the 2024 general election results null and void, filed affidavits.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The party's Federal Council chairperson, Helen Zille, accused the MK Party of trying to undermine the IEC. She also slammed the party and caused it to lack enough evidence to support its case.

Mzansi debates DA's actions

Netizens commenting on MDNnewss' tweet believed the DA was acting out of guilt, as some thought the DA may have rigged the elections.

Kastido said:

"they're guilty, mos."

Lassy Laden said:

"I didn't expect this from the DA, and I didn't even think this was for the DA to object to, but their objection is proof enough that where there's smoke, there's fire."

Son of the soil asked:

"What are they hiding?"

Vuyo asked:

"If the DA is innocent and has nothing to hide, why are they opposing? The DA wrote a letter to the US secretary alerting of the rigging, and then these allegations of rigging emerged and they're the first party to accept the results, and now they are opposing."

Nomzy said:

"Guilt is eating her up after making such demands to the ANC."

MK Party members protest outside Pietermaritzburg Court

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the MK Party picketed outside the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates Court.

The IEC's area manager in Pietermaritzburg was arrested after he was accused of tampering with ballot boxes.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News