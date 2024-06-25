The Democratic Alliance announced that it will be looking into the tenders awarded in the departments it would receive

The party, which is forming a Government of National Unity, also reportedly demanded that the contracts for directors-general in those departments be scrapped

South Africans weighed in on the Democratic Alliance's demands, and some believed they were reasonable, while others did not

JOHANNESBURG—The Democratic Alliance's demands that they be given ministerial positions caused a debate among South Africans.

DA makes demands for GNU

According to Eyewitness News, the DA demanded that the tenders be issued to the departments it would govern. It allegedly wrote a letter to the African National Congress's secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula.

In the letter, the party's Helen Zille said it wanted to review the contracts in lieu of the cadre deployment it battled the party in court for. It also proposed terminating the five-year contracts of directors-general in departments whose members will be ministers.

South Africans debate DA's demands

Netizens on Facebook debated the party's demands; some supported it, and others debated it.

Netizens supported the Party

Sonja Bunge said:

"Good for her. Shos that the DA Won't stand for this corruption."

David De Vries-Botha said:

"Good. Get rid of the looting and corruption."

Angelo Loock said:

"Zille, music to my ears. That is why they don't want you there. Push them, Gogo."

Faizel Dawood said:

"Good! The looting has to stop."

Others opposed her

FT Zuou said:

"They will use the ANC to get their fake credibility just like Cyril used state capture to look like he's fighting corruption."

Pravesh Singh said:

"They're only doing this as a threat for positions. Politics."

