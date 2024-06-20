The African National Congress's secretary general, Fikile Mbalula, cleared the air regarding a clause within the government of national unity's statement of intent

Mbalula said that the ANC is not held hostage by the GNU and is still committed to national dialogue

South Africans doubted that the ANC fully read the statement of intent and continued to roast Mbalula

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Fikile Mbalula said the GNU did not strip it of its power. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images and Phill Magakoe /AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress's Secretary-General, Fikile Mbalula, has defended the party's stance on the Government of National Unity.

Statement of intent published, ANC speaks

The ANC published its statement of intent earlier this week, and South Africans analysed it. Many questioned some of the clauses in the statement of purpose and whether the African National Congress fully understood the document.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Mbalula hits back

Mbalula responded to the criticism on his X account @MbalulaFikile. He slammed any notion that the African National Congress had lost any power to the government of national unity.

"Historically, our party has demonstrated superior reasoning and leadership, evident in our continued presence in eight out of nine provinces. The GNU, an ANC-led initiative, ensures that no single party, whether the DA, IFP, or others, can hold our national agenda hostage. As we navigate through these complex times, the ANC reaffirms its commitment to inclusive governance and national dialogue," he said.

View the complete statement here:

South Africans continue to roast ANC

Netizens still went against the ANC and continually questioned its stance on the GNU's statement of intent.

Joy Lethabo asked:

"Did you read the GNU agreement? Gogo Helen's vision seems more superior than the ANC's vision."

Dr Clod said:

"The DA is not the right partner."

Lullaby Smokes said:

"Did Boss Lady audit the tweet before you posted?"

Matt Jenkelani with no content said:

"Be careful. Helen Zille will delete this post."

Thabo Ramalia said:

"The ANC failed when it still had a majority. Now you only have 40%, and you are begging other parties to join your GNU."

ANC calls on more parties to join the GNU

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the ANC welcomed five parties into the GNU and invited other parties.

It officially joined the DA, the Inkatha Freedom Party, Good and the Patriotic Alliance into the GNU and said the door was still open to work with other parties.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News