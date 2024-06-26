The MK Party announced that it will picket outside the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates Court in KwaZulu-Natal

The picket follows an Independent Electoral Commission area manager's recent arrest over tampered ballot papers

Some South Africans were happy that the MKP was protesting peacefully, and others slammed their picket

PIETERMARITZBURG— The MK Party said it would picket outside the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates Court, where an Independent Electoral Commission employee was expected to appear.

MK Pickets outside court

According to SABC News, the MK Party's picket follows the city's IEC area manager's arrest for allegedly tampering with ballot boxes. The party contested the 224 general election results and declared their announcement unlawful. It believes votes were rigged and is demanding action from the IEC.

The province's MK spokesperson, Vincent Mdunge, said the protest march was initiated by the party's regions in Pietermaritzburg. He said the march was intended to show how South Africans have been robbed of the opportunity to be led by Mkhonto by the votes.

South Africans weigh in

Netizens on Facebook discussed the party's planned protest.

Mswazi Mgangane said:

"Let them show support for their corrupt leader, but that won't change a thing."

Nkoms Bm said:

"Freedom of speech and freedom of movement to toy-toy if you are not satisfied with something."

Wena Wasembo Khasa said:

"They are in parliament, but they are still complaining."

Mthokozisi Sithole said:

"That's a constitutional move. Nothing wrong with that. It shows how much MK respects the constitution."

Katleho James said:

"We would appreciate it if the proceedings are televised. This matter is of public importance."

Electoral Court orders IEC to respond to MKP's case

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the Electoral Court ordered the IEC to file responding affidavits to MKP's case.

The MKP filed a motion to declare the election results invalid and the first parliamentary sitting unconstitutional.

