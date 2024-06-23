Julius Malema has once again spoken strongly about his party's national unity government (GNU) conditions

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader's utterances come as yet another party joins the broad coalition government

Malema said among the terms for the EFF to join, the DA and VF+ could not form part of the GNU

Malema's post attracted much fanfare as eager netizens shared their thoughts on his latest statement

EFF leader Julius Malema is unmoved on the conditions under which his party would join the national unity government. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) leader Julius Malema has reiterated his party's position on participating in the national unity government (GNU).

Malema's utterances come as the Freedom Front Plus (VF+) became the latest political party to join the GNU on Thursday, trailing the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) and Patriotic Alliance (PA) in signing the statement of intent.

Malema unmoved, VF+ joins GNU

FF+ stated it had initially only supported the idea of a broad coalition government in principle, opposing, among others, the African National Congress's (ANC) black economic empowerment (BEE) policies.

However, it said it now aimed to contribute to saving South Africa from ruin.

Taking to his @Julius_S_Malema X account, Malema impressed his firm rhetoric on anyone who cared to listen.

He wrote:

"We have made it clear that for us to participate, the [democratic Alliance] DA and VF+ cannot be involved, and we insist on RDP houses in Orania."

The politician was unmoved in his conviction not to work with the two parties, representing white and Afrikaner interests, contrary to the EFF's left-wing to far-right and pan-Africanist ideologies.

His insistence on subsidised housing in the Afrikaner nationalist town of Orania could be seen as a jest.

Politically woke air their views

Netizens who had their eyes peeled for Malema's post wasted no time going to the comments to air their views and cackles.

The post attracted more than 467,000 views, almost 8000 likes, 2000 reposts and over 1100 comments.

Briefly News takes a look at some reactions below.

@GodPenuel said:

"It was better when the EFF was asking for Ramaphosa [to go] and for Floyd to be finance minister. This is not just screaming that they refuse to join. Orania is private property. That's like the VF+ demanding RDPs [in] Malema's yard."

@Nduuh_Masondo guffawed:

"RDP houses in Orania."

@SAbdishakur offered:

"Mr president, I’m not from SA, but you’re my hero, sir!"

@TheAnonymous_ZA said:

"Julius doesn't have the option to enter the GNU. He pretends he does, but his handlers aren't welcome and have been locked out."

