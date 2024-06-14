The NFP's Secretary General, Canaan Mdletshe, resigned immediately after the party announced a coalition government with the ANC, IFP, and DA in KZN

Mdletshe cited the coalition as a betrayal of voter trust and a move towards self-enrichment, conflicting with his principles

His resignation has been met with varied reactions on social media, with many commending his integrity

The National Freedom Party's (NFP) Secretary General Canaan Mdletshe has immediately announced his resignation.

This development follows the NFP's decision to form a coalition government with the African National Congress (ANC), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), and the Democratic Alliance (DA) in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Abrupt resignation following coalition announcement

In a statement which circulated on WhatsApp, Mdletshe expressed his disappointment with the NFP's direction, citing a betrayal of voter trust and an abandonment of the party’s core values:

"I leave with my head high as I have served the NFP to the best of my ability. But, as earlier indicated, I cannot continue serving in an organization that has shown voters a middle finger. This decision has nothing to do with serving the interests of the people of KwaZulu-Natal, but it's about self-enrichment.

"My conscience would not allow me to be part of a grouping that is hellbent at clinging to power against the will and the aspirations of the people of KwaZulu-Natal

"Through their actions, the voters in KZN rejected the ANC, reducing it into a mere shadow in the broader political spectrum in the province. I, therefore, cannot watch when the thirst for power clouds judgement and takes centre stage at the expense of morality."

The party has definitely changed its tune after saying the MK Party should be allowed to govern KwaZulu-Natal as it received the most votes in the 2024 General Election.

However, turned and announced its support for the ANC, DA, IFP and NFP coalition both nationally and provincially.

Mdletshe refuses to be called a sell-out

His resignation underscores his unwavering integrity.

"I am not a sellout and I will never betray South Africans merely because I've been promised positions. Since becoming actively involved in politics, I never undermined the people, their wishes, and aspirations.

"And I've got no intentions of starting now. I have been loyal to the organisation and its founding principles."

South Africans commend Mdletshe for his integrity

Mdletshe's resignation has sparked varied reactions on social media, reflecting the complex nature of coalition politics in South Africa.

@gajndrazn emphasized the necessity for coalition governments:

"If all politicians could just realize that no party has a large enough majority, then coalition governments would have to be implemented. It's time for all political forces to join hands and work in the spirit of Ubuntu."

@CFCKante3134 echoed this sentiment:

"Absolutely, for the betterment of our country and its citizens."

@BokangDakar praised Mdletshe:

"A politician with integrity, wow."

@TheMxolisi highlighted the disconnection of some politicians from the public:

"Guess he lives among the people. You can't deny what you witness daily. We will still see a lot of 'change of heart' from once high-flying ANC cadres who have been humbled & no longer serve in Parliament & Provincial Legislators. Even the suburbs will kick them back to ekasi."

- @xhosans pointed out the intricacies of political decisions:

"Politics are very complicated. You cannot cut your body to spite your face. Not when there are fights on the other side."

- @hlubizer commended Mdletshe's decision:

"This is what politicians who are unhappy with their political parties should always do."

Mixed Reactions Among Citizens Amid Possible ANC, DA, IFP and NFP Coalition in KZN

Briefly News previously reported that KwaZulu-Natal was likely headed for a coalition government involving the ANC, DA, IFP and NFP to block the uMkhonto we Sizwe Party.

Public reaction is mixed. Some praise the coalition while others criticise it for undermining the voters' preferences.

The coalition deal, which backs IFP's Thami Ntuli for premier, is expected to be finalised on Wednesday following a fragmented election result.

