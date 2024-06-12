The NFP is reportedly undecided about working with the MK Party in the provincial legislature in KwaZulu-Natal

Party leaders Jacob Zuma and Ivan Barnes met to discuss the possible collaboration on 12 May 2024

Reports suggest that if the two parties partner with the EFF, they would hold a combined 40 seats against the ANC, DA and IFP’s 40

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered politics and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

MK Party leader Jacob Zuma and his NFP counterpart Ivan Barnes reportedly met to deliberate on a possible working relationship in the provincial legislature in KwaZulu-Natal. Image: X/@MkhontoweSizwex

Source: UGC

The National Freedom Party's Ivan Barnes said his party is undecided about working with the MK Party in KwaZulu-Natal.

MK Party meets with NFP

According to EWN, the leader said nothing was finalised when he met with @MkhontoweSizwex’s Jacob Zuma on 12 June 2024 about a possible collaboration. Barnes' statement follows a Sunday World report alleging that the NFP agreed to a coalition with the MK Party in KZN.

The publication alleged that insiders from both camps reportedly confirmed that the two organisations agreed on a working relationship. At the same time, the EFF had also previously stated it was open to working with the MK Party.

If a coalition amongst the MKP, EFF, and NFP were agreed upon, it would make up 40 of the legislature seats, while the ANC, DA, and IFP union would also culminate in 40 seats.

According to an insider who spoke to the Sunday World, the MK Party coalition was also banking on a few votes from the ANC and IFP benches.

Many netizens weigh in on MK Party’s strategy

Social media users shared their thoughts on the alleged collaboration between the MK Party and the NFP.

@Sandile_S_N pointed out:

“I guess Zuma's strategy is a hung provincial government... MK (37) + EFF (2) + NFP (1) = 40. The ANC of Ramaphosa, DA & IFP are Oppenheimer controlled so eish ”

@BoiSadiki said:

“I am very happy to see this, I believe uBaba has the ability to unite the whole of KZN, where we will see a united MK, IFP, NFP ruling KZN and doing good by the people of KZN; if that happens, I am moving nkosiyam.

@joy_zelda added:

“MK Party going to Coalition with NFP will work well together.”

@Juniorthatsme commented:

“I believe the reason why RET never worked cause they are very loud with whatever move they make.”

@muzizaks stated:

“It would be sad if not suicidal for IFP and very saddening if NFP goes with DANCE Oppenheimer branch Coalition.”

