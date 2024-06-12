The NFP said the MK Party should be allowed to govern KwaZulu-Natal as it received the most votes in the 2024 General Election

The party added that it is open to working with any organisation in the legislature except the DA, which has different ideologies

The NFP, with only one seat, could potentially decide on which coalition would govern the KZN province

NFP leader Canaan Mdletshe said his party was likely to work with the MK Party in KwaZulu-Natal. Images: www.parliament.gov.za and Darren Stewart/Gallo Images.

The National Freedom Party says the MK Party should be allowed to govern KwaZulu-Natal.

NFP could be KZN’s kingmaker

According to EWN, the NFP said Jacob Zuma’s party must lead as it received the most votes, garnering 37 seats in KZN’s legislature. The EFF, with only two seats, previously stated it was willing to work with the MK Party.

Briefly News reported that the ANC, IFP and DA, who had a combined 40 seats, were in talks to form a coalition agreement and sideline the MK Party.

The NFP reportedly said it was willing to work with any party in the provincial legislature except the DA, which had conflicting ideologies. With only one seat in the legislature, the NFP could potentially decide which coalition would govern the province, and party leader Canaan Mdletshe said they were currently leaning towards the MK Party.

Citizens split on KZN legislature’s future

The NFP’s statement divided netizens, with some agreeing that the MK Party must govern KZN and others disagreeing.

@0nk321 agreed:

“Yes, that is what the majority wanted; hence, they were voted for the most.”

@keagsyk wondered:

“So we should let ANC govern South Africa then on the same premises. Honestly, how do these people get this far in life?”

@Sthe_Mdunyelwa pointed out:

“They attacked Floyd when he said that. Danko NFP.”

@Clinton_M5 said:

“I wasn't expecting the NFP to give ANC power after what the ANC did when NFP got the majority vote in a coalition at eDumbe municipality.”

@LyettB said:

“But they still only got 45%, so 55% of KZN don't want them to lead.”

EFF Floyd Shivambu calls for a progressive government

Briefly News previously reported that the Red Berets’ Floyd Shivambu suggested the formation of a coalition government of pro-black political parties.

Shivambu said the EFF refused to partner with organisations opposed to its policies and political ideologies.

The party’s Deputy President added that organisations such as the DA and FF+ should form part of the opposition.

