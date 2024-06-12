The Mkhonto WeSizwe Party reportedly extended an invitation to coalition talks with the Inkatha Freedom Party

The statement revealed that the MK Party had identified similarities between it and the IFP and should meet to discuss how to govern KwaZulu-Natal

MK Party's Nhlamulo Ndhlela confirmed that the statement is from the party

South Africans discussed the ramifications of a coalition between the two parties, and some mocked the statement's English

JOHANNESBURG— The MK Party has allegedly invited the Inkatha Freedom Party to discuss how best to govern the KwaZulu-Natal province.

With over seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African politics, governance, political parties and election dynamics.

The MKP is open to coalition talks with the Inkatha Freedom Party.

MK allegedly invites IFP to coalition talks

According to a statement @ZANewsFlash shared on his X account, the MK Party believes it has similar ideologies and interests with the Inkatha Freeom Party. These include restoring the Zulu Kingdom's dignity, accelerating service delivery to communities, and transforming the province into a major economic hub.

Based on these, both political parties should meet and discuss how a coalition could help govern the province effectively. View the statement here:

MK Party confirms the statement

The MK Party's Nhlamulo Ndhlela confirmed with Briefly News that the statement is from the MK Party.

South Africans analyse the statement

Netizens poked holes in the party's alleged proposal and the statement's writing quality.

Cllr_Welekazi said:

"Grammarly pro version needed ASAP. What is this mess?"

Nicola said:

"But we will ignore the constitution and judiciary."

Chiwenga Murozvi asked:

"If they have common purposes, why didn't Zuma join the IFP?"

Bongani Kunene agreed with the MK Party.

"This is the coalition that will make sense in KZN. KZN people have picked sides and rejected the ANNC. The electorate must be respected by all."

Lord Spencer said:

"Both the ANC and the DA want to scrap Ingonyama Trust. Let's see if the IFP will sell out."

Bheka kaNhlangothi said:

"It's a pity Inkatha leaders are bought like Ramaphosa, so they're stuck in the middle, and their bosses want them to work with the ANC and DA."

IFP was surprised by MK Party's performance in the general elections

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the IFP's Narend Singh admitted that the MK Party's performance at the elections was unexpected.

The MKP received 43.68% of the votes in KwaZulu-Natal, while the IFP received 19.97%.

