Netizens believed that the IFP's poor performance in the 2024 General Election was due to the conflict between the ANC and the MK Party

The party's Chief Whip Narend Singh admitted that he did not foresee the MK Party doing as well as it did

Some social media users advised the party to consider going into a coalition with the MK Party in KwaZulu-Natal

The IFP's Narend Singh conceded that his party did not foresee the MK Party performing as well as it did in the 2024 General Election. Images: Jaco Marais/Die Burger/Gallo Images and Chris McGrath

Many netizens believe that the IFP’s election numbers suffered due to the friction between the ANC and MK Party.

IFP surprised by MK Party’s performance

Social media users were reacting to IFP leader Narend Singh's admission that he did not expect the MK Party to garner as many votes as it had.

After the IEC counted 58.34% of the voting districts in KwaZulu-Natal, the MK Party led KwaZulu-Natal with 43.68%, followed by the ANC with 18.11% and the IFP at 17.97%.

Singh told @Newzroom405 that while the MK Party targeted the ANC’s following, the IFP unfortunately became collateral damage:

South Africans took to the polls on 29 May 2024 to vote for new provincial and national governments.

Netizens agree with IFP’s Narend Singh

Social media users agreed with IFP’s Singh, with some advising the party to consider a coalition agreement with the MK Party.

@SiyabulelaMxal2 said:

“This is a war battle between two Nguni nations - Zulu and Xhosa. Half of the percentage ANC got is from one province (Eastern Cape).”

@khumalo_mj19760 added:

“That is unfortunate indeed; they just got hit by a stray bullet in a crossfire.”

@karabowaleTwin stated:

“Yoh! IFP really took a knock on these elections.”

@SdinaneSAN advised:

“IFP should form a coalition with MK first rather than working with the DA. Party leaders should first prioritise uniting the black people in particular; then, they can consider outside. They must just copy the DA/VFF strategy of politics. Looking out for your people first.”

@Blessin22402309 said:

“Straight talk.”

