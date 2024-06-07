The African National Congress is expected to meet with political parties about the government of national unity it proposed

The party will meet the MK Party's top officials on 7 June 2014, a day after the NEC announced the government of national unity

South Africans noted that there are no enemies in politics, and some noted that the meeting was inevitable

JOHANNESBURG — Officials from the ruling African National Congress are expected to meet with high-ranking members of the MK Party.

MKP to meet with ANC

According to SowetanLIVE, the two political parties were supposed to meet on 6 June, the day Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the ANC's NEC called for a government of national unity. However, the ANC previously claimed that Jacob Zuma was interested in meeting with the African National Congress.

An insider claimed that President Jacob Zuma might not attend the meeting but might participate in a conference call if compelled to. The MKP also announced that it is willing to meet with the ANC to discuss joining forces to form a government.

South Africans not surprised

Netizens on Facebook were not stunned that the two political parties were meeting.

Khayalethu Tolo said:

"We don't have permanent friends or enemies in politics. Politicking itself is a game, depending on which interests it serves."

Mziwomelele Ndongeni KaNtshangase said:

"That's politics. I love it."

Moguy O'lekker said:

"Provincially, MKP must work with the IFP and throw the ANC out. Nationally, they must ensure that Cyril doesn't become our president."

Manqoba Siyanda Makhaye said:

"Please do the right thing. We don't want the DA."

Thabiso Moloto asked:

"If each of these guys has done nothing, what will their combination do for the rest of the people?"

