The National Freedom Party (NFP) has agreed to form a government of national unity with the IFP, ANC, and DA in KwaZulu-Natal

NFP leader Ivan Barnes announced their commitment to the Government of National Unity (GNU) and Government of Provincial Unity (PGU), emphasising collaboration to serve South Africans

The announcement received mixed reactions on social media, but the NFP remains optimistic about fostering positive change

NFP leader Ivan Barnes has announced the party's endorsement of forming a Government of National Unity (GNU) at the national level and a Government of Provincial Unity (PGU).

Speaking at a media briefing today, Barnes emphasised the party's commitment to collaboration with various political entities to serve the interests of South Africans.

ANC, DA, IFP and NFP coalition agreement

Barnes declared. He highlighted the productive engagements with parties such as the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), African National Congress (ANC), Democratic Alliance (DA), and the NFP itself.

"The NFP supports and subscribes to the formation of the government of National Unity at the national level and the government of provincial unity."

"The spirit of partnership and the maturity that have characterised negotiations are a source of inspiration and hope for the millions of South Africans."

Final talks before coalition agreements

The NFP leader outlined the party's current efforts to finalise its role and participation in the national government, aiming to ensure that their involvement will best serve the South African populace.

At the provincial level, the NFP's participation in the KZN coalition will bring the combined seats held by the IFP, ANC, DA, and NFP to 41 out of 80.

Barnes specified that the NFP had stipulated conditions for their participation in the PGU, emphasising the necessity for continuous checks and balances over the next five years.

"Service delivery agreements must be entered into with clear delivery and timelines."

"The NFP's participation is contingent on several key priorities: attracting investments across the province, rebuilding the economy, creating jobs, eliminating fraud and corruption, ensuring robust service delivery, and fostering partnerships among all political parties involved in the GNU and PGU, particularly at the municipal level."

Many netizens seem disappointed

The announcement regarding the coalition has sparked varied reactions on social media. Some users expressed scepticism and disappointment.

@Abraham_Meso predicted:

"NFP will collapse in 2026 LGE."

Another user, @AHT_YssY, criticised the party for siding with the DA

"NFP has been useless since the founder passed on, having a kingmaker vote and still choosing to side with a racist DA and corrupt liberation movement."

Despite the mixed public response, the NFP remains optimistic about the future.

"Our engagement at national and provincial levels aims to bring about positive change and serve the interests of all South Africans."

NFP voices support for MK Party's leadership in the KZN legislature

