Former Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane has urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to hire Cabinet ministers outside the ANC

Maimane believes a number of Cabinet portfolios need to be reformed and that can only happen if professional people are hired

He stated that the ministries of health, education as well as security cluster portfolios would benefit from being run by experts

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Former Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane has encouraged President Cyril Ramaphosa to look beyond individuals in the governing party when considering candidates when he decides to reshuffle his Cabinet of ministers.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been urged by former DA leader Mmusi Maimane to consider hiring people outside the ANC for cabinet positions. Images: Phill Magakoe & Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

There have been increasing calls for Ramaphosa to restructure his national executive, while some have demanded that key ministers be removed from their positions, according to a report by The South African.

The calls come in the aftermath of the unrest that took place in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng with many criticising the inaction from the security cluster.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Speaking in an interview with Newzroom Afrika, Maimane was very critical of the South African government's failure to grow the country's economy and says that the unrest may have not happened had the majority of South Africans not been poor.

He stated that to call the unrest a failed insurrection was taking away from the reality that many people South African do not have the means to support their families.

Mainmane went on to say that it would be ideal for the country if Ramaphosa hired people from various industries to fill cabinet portfolios to help improve South Africa's current state. He would like to see portfolios such as the ministry of health, education, police as well as security and intelligence being filled by experts in their fields.

“I would definitely fire the Minister of Police because policing has not worked and not necessarily because of the recent unrest but citizens do not feel safe. I would also remove the State Security and Basic Education Ministers,” he said.

In terms of the Ministry of Health, Maimane stated that experts needed to be brought in to tackle the coronavirus as well as the vaccine rollout. He added that vice-chancellors needed to be brought in to reform the education system and the security cluster portfolios needed to be professionalised.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is considering a Cabinet reshuffle

Briefly News previously reported that while on tour to various Covid-19 vaccination centres on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa has alluded to journalists that a Cabinet reshuffle could be on the cards.

Ramaphosa answered questions at a Thembisa vaccination site and stated that a Cabinet reshuffle is always on the mind of a president, according to News24.

"The issue of reconfiguring Cabinet is an ongoing consideration for any president. I know that everyone is talking about this thing called a reshuffle," said Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa stated that there is a lot that needs to be taken into consideration before the Cabinet can be reshuffled that he has to take into account, such as the people within his Cabinet and the scope of their capabilities, according to TimesLIVE.

"You look at how you deploy the people who you are working with and how you place those people to execute various tasks, so it is an ongoing process of evaluation and all that," added Ramaphosa.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za