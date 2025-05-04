South African gospel songstress Dr Rebecca Malope is reportedly demanding R1 million from Procter and Gamble (P&G)

The TV presenter singer, who became a brand ambassador for the Ariel washing powder in 2016 reveals that the company is using her image without her consent or payment

It is reported that the veteran singer's contract with P&G began in July 2016 and ended in June 2017

Gospel singer Rebecca Malope is reportedly suing P&G for R1 million. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Award-winning gospel singer Rebecca Malope is reportedly suing Procter and Gamble SA (P&G) for using her image without approval.

Malope, who recently made headlines when Bushiri shared her video on his social media account is reportedly demanding R1 million from the company.

City Press alleges that the TV personality was a brand ambassador for Ariel washing powder, which is produced and distributed by P&G.

The singer's contract reportedly was from July 2016 to June 2017, and the contract kept getting renewed until 2022.

The publication adds that the Umo Yam hitmaker reveals that she feels disrespected by the company as her image has been used throughout the years without payment.

Malope adds: "All we asked is to address the fact that I haven't been paid, despite my image being used for the past couple of years."

Bushiri posts singer's video on his Instagram account

The multi-award-winning media personality Dr Rebecca Malope trended on social media in April when Prophet Shepherd Bushiri shared a video of her performance on his Instagram account.

The South African gospel legend addressed rumours about her alleged visit to the fugitive pastor's church in Malawi this past Easter.

Malope denied rumours of being in Malawi during the Easter weekend opposite MK Party's secretary-general, Floyd Shivambu, who visited Bushiri's church on Good Friday.

Tshisalive reported that the former Clash of Choirs judge expressed her hurt and frustrations regarding them. The veteran singer also admitted to performing at a concert in Malawi two years ago, but her performance had nothing to do with Bushiri.

"I had heard that he was a big fan, so when I was on stage, I saw him sitting in front, and I could not ignore someone who came to my concert to support me. I thanked him for his support. I was even amazed that he was there," said the songstress.

The singer also revealed that she feels hurt that people have been insulting her and she doesn't care about people lying. Malope added that she doesn't even know the controversial Malawian pastor.

Dr Rebecca Malope reacts to Dr Lindelani Mkhize feud rumours after Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule’s funeral

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in August 2024 that Dr Rebecca Malope addressed the humiliation she faced while performing at Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule's funeral.

The famed gospel singer's performance was cut short by MC, Dr Lindelani Mkhize, leading to beef allegations, though she says there's nothing of that sort.

Fans were pleased to know that all was well between the music legends and sang Mam Ribs' praises for being gracious.

