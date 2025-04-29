An American seer added her two cents' worth on Cwecwe's case, suggesting an angle that many people did not think about

The woman boldly shared what she had been seeing after looking at the case for some time in a TikTok video

Her clip attracted many comments from social media users who agreed and disagreed with her, with some reminding her how sensitive the case was, asking her not to speculate

A US sangoma shared the information she received from her ancestors about Cwewe's case. Image: @theisobelmittoncompany

The whole world has been shaken since the story about little Cwecwe broke, touching many hearts, locally and internationally.

While the police have been trying to piece together what happened on the day the little girl's innocence was taken, many spiritual guides have shared what their spirits were revealing to them.

An American sangoma, TikTok user @theisobelmittoncompany, shared her views on the case on the platform, attracting comments from social media users who shared mixed reviews.

The gogo shared her views

In the clip, the woman shares that Cwecwe wasn't violated at school, adding that the incident happened the day before she went to school. She adds that, due to her trauma, the little girl was blocking her from seeing exactly what happened. She further went on to say the person responsible for the horrible act was an uncle, adding that she wasn't sure whether it referred to someone blood-related or simply a sign of respect for older males.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA debates the revelation

In numbers, social media users flooded the woman's feed, commenting with various views. Many reminded her of how sensitive the case was, saying she should be careful not to spread rumours, as they might hurt the family in the process. Some shared similar beliefs, saying they doubted the incident took place at school. Others asked her to let the law take its course and not confuse people.

Mzansi told an American diviner who seemed to have information about Cwecwe's case to go to the police. Image: SeventyFour

User @Sylvi said:

"The truth will come out 1 day, and people will be surprised."

User @Marshmallow shared:

"If you have a fourth eye, why not reach out to her Mother? This is like rubbing that woman's wound."

User @Wanga asked:

"If the mother knows the truth, would she allow the DNA samples to be taken from the track pants she wore on Monday at school?"

User @Anathi Mkhwanazi added:

"Hambisa le (take the) information to the SAPS🥺 ngathi wazi kakhulu (you seem to know much)."

User @Emma Baloyi said:

"I agree that she was not hurt at school because the mom says she gets upset when she is made to skip school. More like she feels safest at school."

User @Dineo Masuku

"The truth is closer to home, and someone close to her is protecting the person."

