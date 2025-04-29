A woman left South Africans in stitches over her baby's antics while she was singing

The video went viral on social media, generating thousands of views, likes, and comments

Mzansi netizens were amused as they headed to the comments section, cracking jokes and laughing it off

A South African mother has left Mzansi in fits of laughter after sharing a hilarious video showing her baby's strong reaction to her singing.

Baby can't stand mom's singing

The light-hearted clip, shared on Facebook under the handle Bonolo Softie Maloka, has since gone viral. It captures the moment the little one bursts into tears the minute his mom starts singing.

In the now-trending video, the woman explained to her followers how each time she begins to sing or serenade her child with what seems to be a sweet lullaby, the baby, instead of being soothed, immediately begins to cry, much to the amusement of viewers across the country. The contrast between the mother’s earnest effort and the baby's dramatic response has turned the video into an internet sensation.

South Africans were quick to react in the comments section, with many jokingly suggesting the baby was being honest about the mom’s singing abilities, while some parents shared similar experiences, saying their babies also had strong preferences when it came to singing voices.

Despite the baby’s tearful protest, the mom laughed off the moment and joined netizens in poking fun at the situation. The video continues to circulate on various platforms, gathering thousands of views, likes, and shares.

While it may not have been the musical moment she hoped for, the mom and her little one have undoubtedly delivered a dose of joy and humour to many in Mzansi.

Watch the funny video below:

SA is amused by the baby's antics

People in Mzansi flocked to the comments section, cracking jokes while some others shared their thoughts.

Wa Nkoana Wa Nkoana cracked a joke, saying:

"His a real African man, he even took off his hat to respect mommy's voice."

Zola Tee shared:

"Are you sure it's not because you are singing too close to his ear and he is feeling pain in his eardrum? Because even I, if you scream like that in my ear, I'd feel pain. His taking off the hat could be his way of trying to reduce the discomfort. I hope I'm wrong, hey. Cute bab,y by the way."

Bridget Lebogang Masemene added:

"You sing loudly in his ears, that's why... It's not about ur bad singing."

Elizabeth Smith Arnold expressed:

"You hurt his ears. It was unexpected. Babies don't like sudden noise."

Nomagugu Charity Mazingisa said:

"Please get his ears checked, his eardrum might have a problem. Your baby is so cute."

Nobesuthu Mabhayi commented:

"You're irritating the baby me too. I would cry."

Lixy Williams shared:

"He is an ancestor."

SA kids who put up a fight on the 1st day of school

One boy in South Africa was not excited to return to school, so his parents had to deal with him through fights and screams.

A kid in Mzansi left many people cracking up in laughter over his shenanigans as he tried to escape school.

While some kids are glad to return, others are not thrilled with the first day of school, so they fight and scream, and this little boy does just that.

