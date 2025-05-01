A shoplifter caught red-handed at a shop broke down emotionally while denying she had done it before

The woman was filmed at an office taking out groceries from her bag while seated, and being questioned in a video that was shared on Facebook

Mzansi had mixed reactions, with some dragging her for stealing, and others choosing to be kind by offering to help her

A woman caught with stolen food said she didn't know what got to her, while sobbing. Image: AntonioGuillem

Source: Getty Images

A woman was taken to the office for questioning after she was caught stealing, and when she got there, she broke down in tears, saying she had never been brought up that way.

Her clip was shared on Facebook by South Africa Daily, where it gained traction, as social media users debated taking videos of people and sharing them on platforms without their consent.

The woman acknowledges her wrong

The clip shows the lady sitting in an office chair, in front of a computer, holding her bag. The male employee questions her about theft, instructing her to take out the items she stole, before asking for her name. She slowly starts unpacking the food items, including Simba chips, syrup, cold meat, and a chocolate slab, while anxiously waiting for what comes next.

The man tells her that she's always stealing, which she denies. When asked why she did it this time, the woman gets emotional, saying it was a wrong decision and explaining that it is not how she was brought up, apologetic for her actions.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Mzansi debates the lady's actions

Social media users flooded the comment section, sharing their different opinions about the video. Many agreed that she was wrong and that she should face the law like all offenders. Some questioned the man's intentions for taking the video and sharing it online, saying it was to embarrass the woman who was remorseful for her actions.

Others, however, chose kindness and asked for her details, saying stealing food was a sign of hunger.

Mzansi peeps cautioned others not to take videos of people without their consent. Image: Westend61

Source: Getty Images

User @Maphari Ndanga said:

"Guys, people are suffering out there. When things like this don't happen to you, you'll never understand."

User @Bokang Moche shared:

"Let her put her account number/Facebook handle down here. I'll sacrifice out of my transport money to share with her. A mother is a mom without colour or nationality."

User @Thandeka Gina commented:

"Stealing is wrong; it doesn't matter who is doing it. If found guilty of stealing, then consequences should follow."

User @Boyce Bafana Phutha said:

"We might judge people not knowing what they are going through. Yes, it's wrong what she did, but we need to understand what led her to do such. People will rush to post such without coming up with a solution to the problem."

User @Reason Khumalo added:

"This is painful, it was a wrong decision as she is saying, give her a chance 🙏."

User @Greg Hadenham shared:

"Stealing is stealing, end of story. Not right to post on FB though. Zero tolerance must be applied."

