One young woman kept delaying her pregnancy reveal to her mom for weeks and finally gained the courage to tell her, after a bit of practice.

The mommy-to-be, TikTok user @andisiwejobela, posted her video on the platform, attracting massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who remembered their reveals.

Pregnancy talk with mom

In the video, @andisiwejobela starts by recording herself practising the talk alone, clearly unsure how to begin. Then it cuts to the real deal; while taking a selfie video and not showing her mother, she tells her she has something to tell her.

When she asks what it is, she bursts into laughter, asking her mom not to shout at her. Her mom orders her not to tell her, saying her laughter shocked her and scared her. But @andisiwejobela, just let it out, telling her she is pregnant.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi relates to the video

The clip sparked a flood of emotional and wild responses, with people sharing stories of how they struggled to tell their parents even while grown and independent. Many felt robbed, saying they wanted to hear the mother's response, and asking for part two.

Some said they waited for their parents to see their growing bellies for themselves. Others were happy that she finally said it.

User @Kazi Dlamini said:

"Are you still alive ?😭, part 2 please."

User @chasinglight_30 added:

"I told her I was sick and I didn’t know what was wrong. We went to the doctor, he did a test and wala, he told us uba I'm pregnant. I acted shocked, nam😅."

User @Tendo shared:

"Personally, ndingalinda azibonele (I'd wait for her to see it), then sibe shocked sobabini (we'd both be shocked)😂."

User @Lu said:

"You can’t leave us hanging, girl, we were practising with you😭."

User @Thembisil.e said:

"Your mom sounds strict 😭."

User @Barbsie_M shared:

"Yhoo, mna, shame I didn't tell her till when I asked them to call the ambulance. When the ambulance arrived, my mom struggled to breathe, and the paramedics asked; who are we here to fetch, kanti."

