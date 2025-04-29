A toddler and her mom were chatting when she spotted something on her phone that concerned her, leading to her repeatedly using an English word

One smart little girl had the internet rolling on the floor with laughter after she overused an English word while expressing her disappointment over an advertisement she saw on her mom's phone.

Her clip was shared by TikTok user @zandihla, attracting 156K views, 10K likes, and nearly 500 comments from social media users who flooded the comment section expressing how cute they found her to be.

The toddler flexes her newly learned word

Looking at her mom's phone, the little girl asked what the doll company did with their dolls, as she loved them. She moved to open the Checkers Sixty60 app while still shocked at how she was "portrayed" through the dolls. What followed was the overuse of the word "portrayed" in every sentence she spoke.

The toddler seemed to have an issue with how she was "portrayed" badly through the dolls, which she said repeatedly.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA loves the little girl

The clip attracted floods of viewers, who flooded the comment section sharing their amusement. Many carried on with the "portrayed" word use, creating jokes as they moved along. Some were shocked at how well she used the word, predicting it would feature in her vocabulary for some time. Others complimented the mother for raising an intelligent little girl, predicting that one day, she would be the Minister of Education.

User @Malinda F said:

"New word alert🤣🤣🤣 like how did you "portrayed" me badly? How could you do that, mama🤣?"

User @portia.titus commented:

"CEO of a top company, this one. Just her talking will open doors."

User @Zelmari shared:

"I vote for her for the new minister of education. At least she portrays that of an educated well spoken leader. 😍 But we need to have a dictionary on hand for when we twist words around 😂."

User @Luthando added:

"She is very smart 😊🥰."

User @Mbali Jillscott said:

"She's complaining as a Customer on the Checkers app. Portray me like this 😨😭."

User @NDUKUZABO MHLANGA joked:

"Aahh! Angisho (but) I told you guys that we did matric together at Somkhahlela Secondary School in 2010. Our English teacher would actually allow her to teach on Fridays 😂."

