Global site navigation

“She’s Using It Correctly”: Little Girl’s Repeated Use of an English Word Leaves SA in Stitches
Family and Relationships

“She’s Using It Correctly”: Little Girl’s Repeated Use of an English Word Leaves SA in Stitches

by  Bongiwe Mati 3 min read
  • A toddler and her mom were chatting when she spotted something on her phone that concerned her, leading to her repeatedly using an English word
  • The little girl placed the word in every sentence she spoke afterwards, whether it fit or didn't, in the clip shared on TikTok
  • Social media users were in stitches, flooding the comment section to share amusing jokes and using the word

CHECK OUT: Turn unemployment into income. Your next job starts here.

TikTok users shared how much they enjoyed a little girl's use of the word "portrayed"
A toddler fascinated by a new English word repeatedly used it in every sentence, amusing online users. @zandihla
Source: TikTok

One smart little girl had the internet rolling on the floor with laughter after she overused an English word while expressing her disappointment over an advertisement she saw on her mom's phone.

Her clip was shared by TikTok user @zandihla, attracting 156K views, 10K likes, and nearly 500 comments from social media users who flooded the comment section expressing how cute they found her to be.

The toddler flexes her newly learned word

Looking at her mom's phone, the little girl asked what the doll company did with their dolls, as she loved them. She moved to open the Checkers Sixty60 app while still shocked at how she was "portrayed" through the dolls. What followed was the overuse of the word "portrayed" in every sentence she spoke.

Read also

"What if it rains?": Lady shares hack for best edges using Sunlight soap, SA sceptical

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The toddler seemed to have an issue with how she was "portrayed" badly through the dolls, which she said repeatedly.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA loves the little girl

The clip attracted floods of viewers, who flooded the comment section sharing their amusement. Many carried on with the "portrayed" word use, creating jokes as they moved along. Some were shocked at how well she used the word, predicting it would feature in her vocabulary for some time. Others complimented the mother for raising an intelligent little girl, predicting that one day, she would be the Minister of Education.

Social media users praised a mom for taking her toddler to a good school
Mzansi peeps were impressed by a little girl's use of an English word. Image: evgenyatamanenko
Source: Getty Images

User @Malinda F said:

"New word alert🤣🤣🤣 like how did you "portrayed" me badly? How could you do that, mama🤣?"

User @portia.titus commented:

"CEO of a top company, this one. Just her talking will open doors."

User @Zelmari shared:

"I vote for her for the new minister of education. At least she portrays that of an educated well spoken leader. 😍 But we need to have a dictionary on hand for when we twist words around 😂."

Read also

"Such a great soul": Beloved English teacher receives gifts from caring learners, SA hearts melt

User @Luthando added:

"She is very smart 😊🥰."

User @Mbali Jillscott said:

"She's complaining as a Customer on the Checkers app. Portray me like this 😨😭."

User @NDUKUZABO MHLANGA joked:

"Aahh! Angisho (but) I told you guys that we did matric together at Somkhahlela Secondary School in 2010. Our English teacher would actually allow her to teach on Fridays 😂."

3 Briefly News articles about children

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Bongiwe Mati avatar

Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: