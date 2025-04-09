A cute little boy was left speechless after trying to feed his baby sister her bottle, only for her to scream and pretend to cry just to avoid taking it

The adorable sibling moment was captured and shared on TikTok, showing the toddler trying to keep his cool

Social media users flooded the comment section with amusement, with many sharing jokes about what the young boy was probably thinking

A toddler attempted to feed his baby sister from her bottle, but she refused. Image: olonaleo

Source: TikTok

A bonding session between a toddler and his baby sister turned noisy when the little princess decided she wasn’t interested in her bottle, leaving the brother stressed out.

The mother, TikTok user @olonaleo, shared the clip on the video streaming platform and it went viral, gaining millions of views and thousands of comments from social media users entertained by the cute duo.

The brother tries to feed his sister

In the clip, the baby sister screams as if crying but without shedding a single tear. The brother, holding the feeding bottle in one hand and rubbing his eyes with the other as if tired or defeated, looks down and shakes his head.

The amused mother gets closer to the two and asks what's going on, to which the toddler responds by telling his mom that when he tries to feed his baby sister, she cries. The mom then confronts her daughter, who remains silent, as the mom asks why she's stressing her son out.

Watch the cute TikTok video below:

Mzansi loves the sibling duo

The clip gained 3.3 million views, 438K likes, and nearly 3.8K comments from social media users who laughed out loud, loving the cute moment. Many asked the little girl why she was stressing the boy, and some noticed how the baby wasn’t even really crying.

Others made jokes, saying the boy was probably having second thoughts about having a sibling, while some humorously suggested he was planning to move out of home.

A cute toddler tried to feed his baby sister her bottle without success. Image: olonaleo

Source: TikTok

User @Remember Makelana added:

"He's probably thinking of moving out😂😂."

User @thuggingitoutwithseja said:

"Bro just realised that he has to deal with this his whole life😭😂."

User @Mkhulu_Too_North shared:

"My oldest is 10 her sister is a month, the other day the older one asked me if this is going to be our life forever because her sister was crying 😂these small people are stressed and shame."

User @Kaybee joked:

"I'm sure he's thinking of printing out a CV, get a job and move out 🤣."

User @user6202107705563 teased:

"I'm also this stressed, there's this young guy I got from the hospital that the nurse asked me to hold. He's always crying like this & I don't know why he's always at home😔😭😭😭 help hle."

User @Lola_K said:

"He looks so defeated 🤣🤣."

