A woman and her domestic worker warmed many hearts online after she shared a moment of fun and laughter between the two of them

The duo's sweet display of their strong bond was shared on Facebook, where it quickly gained many views

Social media users rushed to the woman's feed, filling it with sweet comments and praising their strong bond, which many attributed to the trust they had in each other

A woman and her domestic worker enjoyed a hilarious moment while playing at home. Image: Shiela Mae Jenkinson

It is always heartwarming to see a beautiful relationship between workers and their employers, and one local woman showed that the relationship between her and her domestic worker was more than just boss and employee—it was more like a family and friendship bond.

The clip was shared by the employer, on her Facebook page Shiela Mae Jenkinson, leaving viewers giggling while others praised her for being a good boss and friend to her helper.

The duo enjoy a humorous moment together

The clip begins with the domestic worker and employer both sitting on the same couch, laughing uncontrollably. The helper playfully pushes her a few times until the woman falls to the floor, still rolling with laughter. The woman, who is holding what looks like a pizza box, gets up from the ground and goes to hit the helper with it, both of them still amused and laughing.

Mzansi loves the domestic worker and her boss

Social media users joined in the laughter, taking to the comment section to share their amusement. Many said that if they didn’t know they were employer and employee, they would have mistaken them for family or close friends. Others expressed how beautiful it was to see such a relationship, calling for more videos of the duo's content.

An employer and her displayed their good relationship, in a video that left many social media users moved. Image: Shiela Mae Jenkinson

User @Kui John John said:

"You have a golden heart ❤️."

User @Kobren Saddler shared:

"Maybe it's because you posted about having one black at your wedding over 50 fake friends🤷🏾‍♀️."

User @Verina Reenen added:

"You two are just amazing💕."

User @Eldehlia Monique commenetd:

"😂It's because you treat her like family and you feel like she is your friend.... And she feels it's too... It's very beautiful to see such a beautiful relationship .. especially this what you guys have."

User @Tumane Michael Lesetla shared:

"You are the one who first forgot that you are her boss. 🤣🤣🤣 I love this for your family."

User @Khalipha Mamiya Gcwanini said:

"Keep being an awesome boss! Your kindness and empathy are truly inspiring and make a huge difference in people's lives 💛 ✨️."

