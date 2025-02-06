A domestic worker shared her unique approach to landing a job with a loving family, touching many online users

The woman detailed that confidently introduced herself to her boss at Woolworths, and later secured employment in a TikTok video

Her story inspired many social media users and encouraged job seekers to take initiative and believe in themselves

A domestic worker advised others not to only look for a job through agencies as she approached her boss at Woolworths.

Source: TikTok

A nanny working for the Pienaars, a wealthy South African family, shared her inspiring story of how she landed her job. Her unconventional yet bold approach to job hunting left social media users both amused and motivated.

The woman whose TikTok handle is @mamkhomanzigraceb, detailed her experience in a video while enjoying a hearty bacon and eggs breakfast.

The nanny details how she got to work for the Pienaars

In the clip, the lady shares that she dressed up nicely not wanting to look like her problems and went to Woolworths Food, filling up a trolley to blend in with shoppers. Her luck struck when she spotted Mrs. Pienaar, whom she immediately approached. She confidently introduced herself and mentioned that she was working in the area but had a few days she wanted to fill.

She asked if the Mrs knew anyone looking for a worker. That was the beginning of their beautiful working relationship that has gone on for many years. The woman emphasized the importance of self-confidence and encouraged job seekers not to rely solely on agencies.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi loves the domestic worker

Social media users flooded the comment section with admiration for her initiative. Many thanked her for her advice, while others encouraged her to start her domestic worker's agency. Some were particularly inspired by her self-confidence, praising her for showing a proactive approach can open doors to unexpected opportunities.

A domestic worker advised others to be confident when looking for a job.

Source: Facebook

User @Yonela Mpiti said:

"You're so authentic. I love you🥺❤️."

User @Janine_Meroro advised:

"Open your own agency!"

User @Roshni added:

"God guided you there ✨."

User @Thuso1 commented:

"You are an amazing woman 🌺❤️."

User @Diana Parker shared:

"You are so real and I love you."

User @HonMary added:

Self-confidence is important 🤞 I'm currently employed because of self-confidence 🤞."

