A young university student, the last of ten siblings and the first to attend university had something sweet to say online

She expressed heartfelt gratitude to taxpayers in a TikTok video, for supporting her upbringing through the SASSA grant and helping her continue her studies with NSFAS

Social media users flooded the comment section motivating the student to do well at varsity, with hopes that she will one day become a taxpayer who will help others

A student who was raised on the SASSA grant touched hearts across the nation with a heartfelt video thanking taxpayers for their role in her journey to higher education. The young lady, the last born of ten children, is the first in her family to attend university.

The student whose TikTok handle is @athigaleka shared the moving clip on the video streaming platform, attracting massive views, likes and comments from social media users who were moved by her post.

The student shares her gratitude

In the video, @athigaleka moves around the camera playfully, flashing her beautiful smile at the camera. The clip is accompanied by a message of gratitude to taxpayers as the student expresses her deep appreciation for their taxes that raised her through her childhood and continue to sustain her as she pursues her studies.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi shows the young lady love

Social media users responded in a wave of support, with many expressing pride in the student's success and encouraging her to study hard and make her parents proud. Some taxpayers, however, shared mixed feelings as they noted how unfair the system was for their kids who don't meet the NSFAS requirements even though they can't afford to pay their fees.

User @zar7188 commented:

"At least you managed to reach NsFAS level… Keep in up my girl, the circle of hardship is broken… you did it and all the best for your future 🥰."

User @Nokwanda Zulu

"I was raised by Sassa, got funded but NSFAS now I’m a tax payer 🙌."

User @promy_Ear❤️ shared:

"You're welcome baby and work hard so tht u help others in future 🙏🙏🙏💋💋💋

User @Sunshine added:

"Sad part is that our children as taxpayers don't qualify for NSFAS😏. All the best with your studies girl👏."

User @asanda_zondo commented:

"Us, kids of the taxpayers who don’t get any of these benefits 😭😭owing universities boma 700 drillion 😭😂life is unfair Mara."

User @Jay Cob SAID:

"SA government is honestly doing a lot for its people. Such stories are not told enough❤️❤️."

