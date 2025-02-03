A Wits University student was left devastated after discovering NSFAS had defunded her mid-year despite receiving all her allowances the previous year

The student's situation highlights a broader issue faced by many South African students as NSFAS implements stricter funding criteria

Social media users shared similar experiences, with many revealing they're also struggling with unexpected defunding and mounting university debts

One woman shared a video showing how she was defunded by NSFAS.

TikTok user @nsukushamaine shared an emotional video detailing her struggle after being defunded by NSFAS, leaving her with an R170,000 debt at Wits University.

In the video, she explains that she’s contacted various organizations, including the financial aid office, SRC, EFF, PYA, and the school council, seeking help. With her registration deadline fast approaching, she expressed her heartbreak at the thought of having to drop out, despite her hard work and academic efforts.

Impact of NSFAS defunding

According to NSFAS's recent statement, the organization stated that they are taking action against students who were mistakenly funded due to incorrect information. According to the Auditor General’s findings, those affected are being defunded immediately as part of the organization’s remedial process.

One woman shared how she owes Wits thousands of rands because of NSFAS defunding her.

Mzansi shares similar struggles

@khanyajaca shared a solution:

"Happened to my friend too we took out a loan for him as majita, we don't know how we'll pay those loans but God does."

@L3B0haN9 related:

"Currently facing a similar situation. I don't owe the school but I need money for registration and registration is closing soon. But I know God will pull up❤️"

@Solana_Keabetswe questioned:

"Why is NSFAS so horrible?"

@apostlemoloi revealed:

"As for me, I'm defunded on my final year."

@the_real_mpangazitha shared:

"I'm in the same boat as you 🥲💔 I haven't been able to register and I have 132k debt."

@YT_Life_as_Joanne added:

"You and I both my babe, I'm in the exact situation. What's crazy is that NSFAS doesn't even have a valid reason to defund me, we can't even appeal so njhe aii🚮"

@Sihle_Hlatshwayo expressed:

"Girl😭😭😭😭I feel your pain. I worked so hard to get to Wits, got accepted, and registered only to find out that I don't have ANY form of financial aid so now I can't even go😭😭 All my sleepless nights😭"

