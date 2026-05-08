Viral UKZN graduate Nokuthula Dlamini has asked South Africans to help her find a job after sharing her qualifications and career goals in a new TikTok video

Nokuthula Dlamini revealed that she is interested in office work, NGOs and community development roles after completing her Sociology Honours degree

The graduate who touched Mzansi by wearing a simple black dress to her graduation said she is grateful for the support and hopes it can help her secure employment

South Africans have continued to rally behind Nokuthula Dlamini after her emotional graduation story touched hearts across the country.

The picture on the left showed Nokuthula posing right after graduating. Image: @ntandwenhle_aphiwe1

Source: TikTok

Now, the young graduate is hoping Mzansi can help her take the next step in life: finding a job. A new video shared by @NtandwenhleAphiwe on 8 May 2026 showed Nokuthula opening up about her future plans and the type of work she is looking for after graduating from the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

Nokuthula politely pleaded with South Africans to help her secure employment after completing her studies. She explained that she holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree in Sociology and shared the kind of opportunities she would appreciate. The graduate said she is interested in working in offices, NGOs, community development spaces, administration, research environments and other fields linked to her qualification.

The graduate’s emotional story touched South Africa

Nokuthula first captured the nation’s attention after revealing that she attended her graduation ceremony without buying a new dress because she did not want to burden her mother financially.

The 24-year-old from Pietermaritzburg graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree in Sociology on 6 May. During an interview with the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Nokuthula explained that her mother, Lindiwe Dlamini, survives through informal trading, and she did not want to add more pressure at home. Instead, she wore a simple black dress and styled her natural hair in pigtails for the ceremony. Despite the modest look, many people online praised her humility, resilience and determination.

Following the viral moment, South Africans flooded social media with messages of support. Photographers, hairstylists, fashion designers and makeup artists offered free services to give Nokuthula the graduation celebration she deserved. Others donated money and praised her for remaining focused on her education despite financial struggles. Many people in the comments section on user @ntandwenhle_aphiwe1's video are now hoping that her latest plea for work reaches potential employers willing to give the hardworking graduate an opportunity.

Nokuthula bagged a photoshoot, and was able to create beautiful memories. Image: @ntandwenhle_aphiwe1

Source: TikTok

Watch her TikTok video below:

Mzansi helps a graduate find a job

User7732163836768 wrote:

“When she gets work, contact me would like to buy her work clothes or any help she might need. Inspiring. 🥹🥹”

Twins' mom wrote:

“All the best, baby.”

Mpume Msomi wrote:

“All the best, my angel”

Mzu wrote:

“Very happy for you, Mantanam. 👏🙏 Natural beauty. ✨️”

Mawegalz wrote:

“And you will find it, girl, we love you. 👋”

User1440022367116 wrote:

“Good luck. ❤️🥰”

Zozo Nkosi wrote:

“She must apply for SAPS 2027/2028”

Matholo Rampa wrote:

“Wow, what an achievement, girl. 🔥 Well done, join them. 🏃🏾 Join Join.”

Brightsid wrote:

“Hi sis, take your time to properly state the skills you will be executing and policy analyst in which specific areas, then see if you can register an organisation. I'm sure you can get funding because waiting for employment in Africa”

Swazi Mabaso wrote:

“Kumele wenze i security ngoba anything related to Sap or investigation idinga lokho.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about graduates

A young UKZN graduate who touched South Africans with her emotional graduation story has now received an outpouring of support.

A video of a University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) graduate with a disability celebrating a major achievement received viral attention.

A 76-year-old woman became UKZN’s oldest graduate after finishing her PhD on Durban’s mangroves.

Source: Briefly News