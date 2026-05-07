Talented actress Amina Jack, who starred in Isibaya as Thokokozani, has graduated for the second time

Jack is also known for her character in eTV's cancelled Smoke & Mirrors

Fans of the actress took to social media on Wednesday, 6 May 2026, to congratulate her

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'Isibaya' and 'Smoke & Mirrors' actress Amina Jack bags another degree. Image: _Mbaliz

Source: Twitter

Fan-favourite South African actress Amina Jack, who previously starred in Isibaya and Smoke & Mirrors, has bagged another degree.

Jack previously made headlines when she graduated with her first degree at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

Social media user @_mbaliz shared a photo on her X account of Jack graduating for the second time on Wednesday, 6 May 2026.

"Amina Jack of Isibaya and Smoke and Mirrors bags her second degree, congratulations to her," said the X user.

The University of KwaZulu-Natal also congratulated Jack on its X account on Thursday, 7 May 2026.

According to the university, the talented actress, Amina Jack, has lauded the psychological support she received from UKZN when she graduated with a Bachelor of Social Science Honours in Psychology.

"Jack, widely known for her role as Thokozani in Isibaya, said her academic journey included mentally taxing and challenging moments as she tried to balance her studies with her acting career. She recalled that in her first year of study, she travelled overnight between Johannesburg and Pietermaritzburg to get to her classes while filming the last season of Isibaya. 'It was mentally challenging, but I made it.' 'I don’t think I would have gone through with the mental issues that I was going through without my psychologist',” said the actress.

The UKZN’s Student Services Division also provided the actress with counselling sessions throughout her undergraduate and postgraduate studies.

Jack thanked God for giving her a solid support system, because even when I was not doing her best, there was always somebody encouraging her.

"Jack is currently taking a break from studying to gain practical experience. She plans to register for her master’s in the future, with the long-term goal of completing a PhD," added the institution.

South Africans congratulate the actress

@_asemahle_n said:

"She’s been having a pretty young face ever since."

@iDyanYakoNzolo replied:

"I’ve been trying to figure out where I know her from; it was on Isibaya."

@GudGirlLucy1 responded:

"I knew it! She looked familiar."

@lerumo479 wrote:

"She has a great career ahead of herself. Counselors are gonna be in great demand."

@eksselit reacted:

"I once bumped into her at the UKZN Scottsville campus."

@Akposxau replied:

"Beautiful face on a beautiful brain, I love this type of woman."

@Lush_Beauty1 responded:

"The focus required to reach that level of success is no joke. It is impressive to see someone move that way."

@MaGatsheni50 said:

"All the best and congrats."

@chipunzaamandat replied:

"Mpiyakhe's child has grown up."

@LoRd_HIGHbury commented:

"Is she married or is one of her parents coloureds?"

'Isibaya' and 'Smoke & Mirrors' star Amina Jack graduates with an honours degree. Images: AminaJack

Source: UGC

Former Scandal! actress Masasa Mbangeni bags Honours Degree in Dramatic Arts, SA Celebrates

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African actress Masasa Mbangeni recently added another qualification to her academic bag.

The controversial Musa Khawula shared a video of the former Scandal! star outside Wits University after her graduation ceremony.

Many netizens on social media couldn't help but celebrate Mbangeni's win as they flooded the comment section with their reactions.

Source: Briefly News