A woman expertly reversed a massive Shoprite truck into a tight spot near a busy taxi rank with locals watching in amazement

The impressive manoeuvre was captured and shared on Facebook, showcasing her confidence and skill

Social media users praised her, with many men admitting that the task was not an easy one, even for those with a code 14 license

A female truck driver impressed onlookers with her smooth parallel parking skills. Image: Ndi Thavha

Parallel parking is tough; doing it in a massive truck is the next level of bravery. A local woman was filmed showcasing her exceptional driving skills by reversing a huge truck into a tight spot in a busy neighbourhood.

The video was shared by Facebook user Ndi Thavha, capturing her confidently manoeuvring the large vehicle amidst traffic and onlookers, who were impressed with her skill.

The woman nails the truck parking challenge

In the clip, the female driver moves the truck forward, before skilfully reversing, careful not to bump anything by looking at all her mirrors and the blind spot. As she moved slowly, a crowd of men watching her debated whether she'd get into her spot perfectly, with some vowing that she was experienced enough.

She reversed the beast like it was nothing, as the men continued to zoom in on her calm demeanour, and other locals stood and watched in awe.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Mzansi loves the woman's brave nature

The woman garnered widespread admiration online. Many users praised her expertise, with some men admitting they would struggle with such tasks. Many celebrated women in roles previously occupied by men, calling them real 'mbokodos'. Some were motivated to get their licenses and look for jobs, saying she proved to them that anything was possible.

Mzansi men acknowledged that handling big machines like trucks needed a special skill. Image: Ndi Thavha

User @Juneit Carol said:

"Big up to women in power 🥂."

User @Lungisa Ntentesa added:

"I see a lot of females ko Golden Arrow buses, Pick n Pay trucks, Shoprite trucks and long-distance trucks, shame. I'm prouder of them than those women who are dependent on men."

User @Solakhe Nobamba share:

"I have seen amadoda struggling kula Spar waseFlagstaf, and yes, she is very special."

User @Takalani Magadani commented:

"You are failing to park a bicycle and you are here making noise like u are in a dentist removing teeth. Bravo to our ladies."

User @Tumelo Ntime said:

"Females who are driving for Shoprite will humble you. They are killing it. I'm so proud of them."

User @Tumelo Mothiba added:

"I always smile when I see women doing what we thought only men could do ❤️🤗."

