A young bride became the centre of attention at her traditional wedding after a video of her lively entrance and vibrant dance moves took social media by storm.

A makoti amused her wedding guests, leaving South Africans in stitches. Image: @vee_boymom

Source: TikTok

Vibey makoti entertains wedding guests

The video, shared on TikTok under the handle @vee_boymom, showcases the bride dressed in colourful traditional attire.

As the clip continued, she confidently put up a show in the traditional venue, entertaining her guests with infectious energy as she sang to her bae, which had everyone cheering. The moment, captured on camera, quickly went viral on the internet, with thousands of South Africans praising her joyful spirit.

The footage has racked up impressive numbers online, with views climbing into the hundreds of thousands and a flood of comments from amused netizens. Many admired the makoti’s confidence and ability to keep the celebration light-hearted and memorable.

Others were impressed by how she kept her guests engaged and uplifted the atmosphere, proving that weddings in Mzansi are more than just ceremonies; they’re full-on celebrations.

Moments like these continue to highlight how traditional weddings in South Africa are evolving, blending cultural heritage with modern-day fun and personality. This bride's joyful expression and confident presence offered a refreshing reminder of the importance of celebrating love with laughter and authenticity.

The makoti’s performance not only entertained her guests but also won the hearts of thousands across the country, turning a personal celebration into a moment shared and cherished by the nation.

Mzansi reacts to makoti video

The online community headed to the comments section to share their thoughts on the vibey makoti.

Naledi Malebo said:

"I shouldn't get married because I'm capable of doing this."

Sbo T Gumede shared:

"Weddings cost way too much to not have fun on your big day."

Mokoele zelda wrote:

"Hosting your own wedding “babeee."

Enhlembali stated:

"This is makoti no maan she is a vibe."

Dipsy thick madam replied:

"My fear is I'm like her and ke worried ka nna le my wedding day."

Ghetto Fabulous expressed:

"Bogadi must know from day one the type of person she is so that they don't complain later on."

Nthabiseng Kgaytsedi commented:

"When I watched my perfect wedding, this is what I wanted to see."

Kgopotso Chi Mokebe simply said:

"Mos this me guys. I’m always an MC at family event. Ka lenyalo laka batlong ntseba hantle hle."

A makoti entertained her wedding guests in a TikTok video. Image: @vee_boymom

Source: TikTok

