A woman celebrated her massive win after making her big-girl purchase, which went viral online

In the TikTok video, the young lady showed off her car, which gained over 2.3 million views

The hun's whip left South Africans talking as they reacted with mixed feelings about her whip

A young stunner in Mzansi recently celebrated a major milestone when she bought herself a car, but South African peeps had mixed reactions after seeing her new ride.

South Africans side-eyed a woman's car choice after she bought it, and the video went viral online. Image: @xtreemcars

Source: TikTok

Woman gets classic car, SA has mixed reactions

Netizens were given a glimpse of how the babe's celebratory day was shared under the social media handle @xtreemcars.

In the video, the proud new car owner can be seen dressed to the nines as she runs towards her vehicle. @xtreemcars showed off her whip, sharing her excitement about making a "big girl" purchase. The video quickly went viral, racking up over 2.3 million views within three days of its publication and sparking thousands of comments from South Africans who had a lot to say about her choice of wheels.

While many congratulated the babe for reaching a significant personal goal, others couldn’t help but side-eye the car itself. Some users praised the Honda Ballade for its durability and classic appeal, while others questioned whether the vehicle was the best choice in 2025, joking about its age and reliability, with one person saying the following in the comments.

"All that drama for that old Honda."

Despite the mixed feelings, the woman proudly embraced her vehicle, and her purchase represented more than just a car; it symbolised independence, hard work, and a dream realised.

Take a look at the heartwarming video of the lady celebrating her vehicle below:

SA chimes in on woman's car

In the end, while the car itself sparked debate, the woman’s achievement inspired many across SA, proving that success is about personal milestones, not public approval. And many flooded the comment sections sharing their thoughts.

Recoco said:

"The way I want a Honda Civic and Ballade joooooh I totally get her excitement, congratulations girl."

Marcus_016 added:

"Honda Ballade i180. Very reliable."

Sompss_Audi_Certified expressed:

"Fuel efficient, low risk, cheap to maintain… congratulations."

Momo911 shared:

"This is a serious win, only a few will understand, congrats sis."

Thulani Kwenzakwakhe Mkhize replied:

"You can tell that 80% of the comments ama a client a taxi rank... Some of them walk 6km/day to collect peanuts.. CONGRATULATIONS NANA."

Pretty Mahlangu wrote:

"A win is a win."

King_Leonardo_D1st stated:

"I thought she was headed to Germany 325 kante Ballade."

Olweezy commented:

"Congratulations, a lot of us don't even have a bicycle, so you did well."

A young lady bought a classic car, which left South Africans with mixed feelings. Image: @xtreemcars

Source: TikTok

South African women flex their cars

Briefly News previously reported that one woman in South Africa has become a beacon of hope for many young women in Mzansi after she showcased her achievements.

previously reported that one woman in South Africa has become a beacon of hope for many young women in Mzansi after she showcased her achievements. One young lady achieved a big milestone in her life and bragged about it on TikTok as she showed off her car.

A woman in Mzansi showed off her brand-new whip, and her salesman had ladies going wild in the comments section.

Source: Briefly News