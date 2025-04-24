A young African woman shared a glimpse of how an Asian lady did her hair in Tokyo, Japan

The TikTok video sparked a buzz online, garnering over 1 million views, likes, and comments

People reacted to the final results of the hun's hairdo as they headed to the comments section

A young African woman has taken social media by storm after sharing a video of her getting her hair braided by an Asian woman in Tokyo, Japan.

African woman's hair braided by Asian stylist

The hun who goes by the TikTok handle @harriethapra uploaded the clip where she gave viewers a glimpse into her day, which has since gone viral, sparking massive interest online as social media users had mixed reactions over the Asian stylist’s braiding skills.

In the video, the @harriethapra captures snippets of the styling process, from parting the hair to the neat, intricate plaits being carefully woven together. The young African lady who was getting her pushback braids went on to showcase the final result, the sleek, professionally done hairstyle that left many viewers buzzing.

While taking to her TikTok caption, @harriethapra simply said:

"How did she do, guys? Did she execute?"

What stood out to some viewers was the precision and care the Asian hairdresser demonstrated while braiding the woman's hair.

Braiding is a skill deeply rooted in African culture, so seeing someone from a different background attempt it was both refreshing and inspiring for many. The lady’s final look, complete with clean edges and a stylish finish, had people flooding the comments section expressing their thoughts.

The clip has already amassed over 1 million views, along with thousands of likes and comments within a few days of its publication.

Watch the video of the Asian woman braiding the African young lady below:

Netizens react to the Asian braider's video

As the internet continues to buzz over the Asian woman's braiding session, many are applauding both the lady for sharing her experience and the stylist for showing that hair is truly a global language, as they took to the comments section.

Sinegugu Mpungose said:

"Better than I expected."

Noluntu Nzwakazi expressed:

"She did well. Just the start needs fewer hair extensions, gradually add them, and the online pic is stitched by manually using a nail as you plait."

Lebo_nx wrote:

"She did well compared to what we go through here in SA."

Emekamicheal shared:

"You look so beautiful in that hairstyle."

Sissy09_l raved over the Asian braider, saying:

"She ate and left no crumbs."

Linnaea borealis commented:

"I respect her for trying to learn different hair types. People knocking her is wrong, or would have been a problem if she couldn’t even try."

