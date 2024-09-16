A young woman on TikTok showed app users how and why she braided her knotless boho braids

The braider noted that she used eight packets of fibre, and the process took her a week to complete

Many social media users showed how impressed they were with the young woman's skills in the comment section

A young woman braided her knotless boho braids. Images: @_.keora.xx

By learning to do their hair, many people can save money and feel accomplished with each new style they try. One young woman put her skills to use and braided herself knotless boho braids, creating a stylish look without the salon price.

Knotless boho braids

A TikTok user named Keora, who uses the handle @_.keora.xx on the social media platform, uploaded a video telling app users she decided to braid her hair because buying a 40-inch wig was too expensive.

The video showed the budding hairstylist braiding her hair, showing her progress in between. She noted in the video that she used eight packets of fibre and took a week to complete her look.

Take a look at the result in the video below:

Braiding impresses online users

Many social media users headed to the young lady's comment section to admire her braiding skills. Others wondered if Keora was available to braid their hair.

@thokozile_mabuza said in the comments:

"You make me miss braiding my hair."

An impressed @tshepimoncho told Keora:

"I'm going to need you to do mine too!"

After @tussie_21 complimented Keora's braiding skills, the woman said:

"If it wasn’t for COVID-19 and how the economy is right now, I wouldn’t be able to do this."

@lalibella_m shared their opinion about the price:

"This would've been R15k at the salon."

@ijeoma_ahanotu wrote in the comment section:

"Impeccable. That’s insane!"

Keora responded to the TikTokker:

"I know, right? I nearly gave up halfway through."

@satiiii42 noted to the online community:

"I hate braiding my hair because it takes me forever, but it’s worth it, I guess."

Woman's self-braiding skills stun Mzansi

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who showed online users how she braided her hair.

Locals in the comment section were amazed by the woman's braiding skills and gushed over her new hairdo.

