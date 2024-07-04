“R5000 Gone”: Woman Unhappy With Wig and Installation at A-listers’ Hair Salon

A woman who visited a Sandton-based hair salon was on the verge of crying because of the wig and installation

She shared she paid R5000 for the product and service done at a place usually frequented by Mzansi's stars

The online community rallied behind the young lady and shared what they would have done if they were unhappy with the look

A woman was brought to tears when she saw how a hair professional installed her wig.

Content creator Bazizipho Poswa took to her TikTok account (@bazizipho_poswa) to share a video of herself donning a long, wavy wig. As she sat, the young woman teared up as she looked around.

Bazizipho gave a reason why she felt emotional in the clip:

"When you don't like your hair and installation, but you're too scared to say anything because it's mostly A-listers that come to this hair salon."

She also shared in her caption the money she lost after getting her wig installed at the Sandton-based hair salon, saying:

"R5000 gone. Ndizoyeka ukuphaphela iizinto."

Netizens show the disappointed woman support

Social media users resonated with Bazizipho's pain and took to the comment section to offer the heartbroken woman love and encouragement.

@sethu_lubisi said to the micro-influencer:

"Yoh, chomi. Hair is so expensive. Find the courage to say something online or there."

@bettywiththebrownskin commented on the woman's facial expression:

"You look so hurt."

@ntokozo87 told Bazizipho in the comments:

"Normalise complaining, chommie. I have mastered the art of complaining in salons."

@user9122754 shared what they would have done in that situation:

"Knowing me, shame, I will leave them with their wig and take my money."

@lerato.nkutha could relate to how Bazizipho reacted and said:

"Me and you, sis. We just sit there and cry."

Woman's torture at a hair salon has Mzansi laughing

