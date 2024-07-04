“R5000 Gone”: Woman Unhappy With Wig and Installation at A-listers’ Hair Salon
- A woman who visited a Sandton-based hair salon was on the verge of crying because of the wig and installation
- She shared she paid R5000 for the product and service done at a place usually frequented by Mzansi's stars
- The online community rallied behind the young lady and shared what they would have done if they were unhappy with the look
A woman was brought to tears when she saw how a hair professional installed her wig.
Content creator Bazizipho Poswa took to her TikTok account (@bazizipho_poswa) to share a video of herself donning a long, wavy wig. As she sat, the young woman teared up as she looked around.
Bazizipho gave a reason why she felt emotional in the clip:
"When you don't like your hair and installation, but you're too scared to say anything because it's mostly A-listers that come to this hair salon."
She also shared in her caption the money she lost after getting her wig installed at the Sandton-based hair salon, saying:
"R5000 gone. Ndizoyeka ukuphaphela iizinto."
Watch the video below:
Netizens show the disappointed woman support
Social media users resonated with Bazizipho's pain and took to the comment section to offer the heartbroken woman love and encouragement.
@sethu_lubisi said to the micro-influencer:
"Yoh, chomi. Hair is so expensive. Find the courage to say something online or there."
@bettywiththebrownskin commented on the woman's facial expression:
"You look so hurt."
@ntokozo87 told Bazizipho in the comments:
"Normalise complaining, chommie. I have mastered the art of complaining in salons."
@user9122754 shared what they would have done in that situation:
"Knowing me, shame, I will leave them with their wig and take my money."
@lerato.nkutha could relate to how Bazizipho reacted and said:
"Me and you, sis. We just sit there and cry."
Woman's torture at a hair salon has Mzansi laughing
In another hair salon-related story, Briefly News recently reported about a woman who experienced a different kind of pain at the hands of a hair professional.
Gracia Matumona Diaz, who uses the handle @gracia.matumona.diaz on TikTok, posted a short clip of her distressing experience. Once the hairdresser laid the hairbrush on her head and used a hairdryer, Gracia relayed comical facial expressions showing pain.
