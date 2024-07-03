“The Facial Expressions”: Woman’s Torture at Hair Salon Has SA Laughing

A young woman who wanted to get her hair done found herself in pain at the hands of her hairdresser

The woman pulled facial expressions as the brush and hairdryer touched her head, making the video comical to watch

Members of the online community howled with laughter in the comment section while also sharing similar torturous experiences

A young woman was lucky to make it out of a hair salon alive after suffering at the hands of a hairdresser. Images: @gracia.matumona.diaz / TikTok, @gracia.matumona.diaz / Instagram

A woman who took a trip to the hair salon literally suffered for beauty while getting her hair done.

Gracia Matumona Diaz, who uses the handle @gracia.matumona.diaz on TikTok, posted a short clip of her distressing experience. Once the hair professional lays the hairbrush on her head and uses a hairdryer, Gracia relays comical facial expressions showing pain.

She wrote in her video:

"You'd think I'd learnt my lesson from the first scare."

Watch the hilarious video below:

Netizens laugh at woman's pain

Social media users could not contain their laughter in the comment section. Some people also took the opportunity to vent and share their experiences with hairdressers they encountered.

@michellegamuk laughed and said:

"The facial expressions."

@shatho._ shared with the online community:

"This is why I stopped going to the salon."

Sharing their thoughts, @nomthandzo_l commented:

"I swear, some hairstylists hate their customers' hair!"

@ckroutz said to Gracia:

"I would get up and leave because why are they breaking your hair?"

@bontle_mlo shared their experience at the salon:

"This is what made me get up from the chair before they could relax my hair. The thoughts of this pain. Yoh, ha-ah. I left there with hair food along my hairline."

@itsayola got honest in the comments and wrote:

"It upsets me how they never want to learn how to take care of natural hair. Instead, all they ask you is not to relax your hair to make it easy to work with."

