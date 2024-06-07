A South African teacher shared a funny TikTok video complaining about the tedious task of marking exams

In the video, he uses a Mr Price karaoke microphone to express his exhaustion and frustration

Many fellow teachers in the comments section resonated with his humour and shared their own struggles with marking

Marking tests and exams had this teacher stressed and fatigued. Image: @babymesh1

Source: TikTok

A local teacher, @babymesh1, had SA in stitches again after sharing his latest microphone antics.

Teacher uses mic to complain

A TikTok video shows him sitting at his desk as he marks learners' numerous tests.

Exhausted by the daunting and time-consuming task, @babymesh1 grabs his Mr Price karaoke microphone and complains about how marking will be the death of him.

Watch the funny video below:

Mzansi responds with humour

The video amused many netizens who responded with funny comments. Other teachers also expressed similar sentiments in the comments section.

Morongoa mashilane said:

"I like teaching ✌️✌️✌️but marking never ."

Zama Zikalala kaKhumalo replied:

"I am not coping , question analysis, subject improvement plan ."

Lelethu replied:

"Kids will stop taking teachers seriously I swear."

lungile commented:

"Ubegula yini? Cha uthe marking wavele washona (Was he ill? No he died from makring)."

Fisokuhle replied:

"Lapho ngipheykwayo angilali ingaphelile (That time also busy with it)."

Lindokuhle Langa responded:

" Uthe "Marking" wathula kanjalo (He said "marking" and that was the end of him)."

MaSibiya wrote;

"Ngathi nigula kakhulu uma izingane nisasaziboni kahle seziqedile nokubhala (You guys don't seem okay when you see less of the learners after exams)."

Male teacher uses microphone to get learners to go to class

In a related story, Briefly News reported that a teacher amused his learners after he pulled out his Bluetooth microphone at school.

The funny video shared by @babymesh0 shows him walking around the school grounds, ordering the learners to go to class and stop making a noise, as they have a test to prepare for.

Source: Briefly News