A young lady shared a TikTok video showing off a gorgeous set of pots she bought for her mother

The babe started first showed a lid of her mother's old pots before revealing the silver and gold platted set from Capri

The video ward the hearts of many social media users who also joked that her mother was going to use the new pots for decorations

A lady got many people complimenting the new set of pots she got for her mom. Image: @neorampe332

A hun proudly flaunted a purchase she made for her mom, receiving many compliments for her lovely pots.

After the video was shared under the user name @neorampe332, it attracted a lot of attention from social media users, reaching over 200K views, 27K likes, and 650 comments.

Out with the old pots, in with the new ones

The video shows the TikTokkers holding the lid of her mother's old pot, which requires a fork to open as it does not have a handle. She then shows the new silver and gold Capri Bon Apettit Classique set, which retails around 19K.

Watch the video below:

Social media users love the mom's new gift

After watching the video, social media users took to the comment section to joke that her mother would only use the pots for Christmas when there were visitors or once a year.

User @lebo_maloko1 commented:

"The new ones will be for deco, she will continue using her heart ports."

User @Molebogeng joked:

"Should we tell her or she will discover wen mommy cooks🤣? Well done babe bt jst know she will decorate with them, especially if she can see the price."

User @charlieharperza echoed many people's sentiments:

"They are going to be packed neatly in the cardboard, and the old ones will report for duty."

User @theporschecayennecook vouched for the pots:

"Been using them for 10 years and still good as new. Love them 👌🏼👌."

User @masentlesiwela shared her story:

"Bought my mom Le Creuset pots. She still uses the old broken ones😭😭😭."

User @mojerrtie added humour:

"She won’t use them darling, they have a contract with those pots, the new ones will be just to brag. I bought mine electric blanket but ask me why she still uses water bottles at night."

