“You’re a Saint”: Video of a Woman Who Hides Money in Baby Products at Store Earns Her Global Praise
- A viral video of a young lady dropping dollars inside baby products for mommies to get a little something extra had people saying she was God sent
- The hun got to the shop and dropped cash on baby powder tins with seals and lids, boxes and other baby products that could accommodate her to drop her cash
- The online community was left in awe, praising the hun for her kindness and humility
A lady shared a video on her TikTok that touched social media users across the globe. In the video, she goes around a shop that sells baby foods and products and leaves cash inside the products for moms.
The viral video gained massive popularity, reaching 36M views, 7.9M likes, and 34K comments after she shared it on her account under the handle @tabithaswatosh.
An incredible act of kindness attracted comments from people across the globe.
The video starts with the TikTok user in her car before it moves to show her at the store picking up items such as disposable diaper boxes, powder milk tins with a shelf and a lid, baby products kits, and many others and dropping money on each.
Watch the video below:
Social media users give the content creator a well-deserved praise
After watching the video, thousands of social media users took to the comment feed to let @tanithaswatosh know her gesture touched them. Some promised to do as she had done to others, while others wished they had the means.
User @kperezperez20 detailed:
"I love this so much. My mom struggled so much raising my sister, and I now we have enough to give back to other people seeing you do this makes me tear up. I love you so much❤️(1)."
User @allissapaige was taken back to her struggling days, commenting:
"I was a mom at 19 who wanted the purse, this trend brings so much warmth to my heart🥹."
User @sandrawallener, a mom to be shared:
"As a pregnant woman, I appreciate this so much, I don’t think people know how hard it can be and how expensive things are 🙏🏻❤️."
User @katie_adams.editss felt emotional:
"I’m crying seeing this, you are so pure, humble and kind. I appreciate you as a human being your doing a great job 😭💕💕💕💕."
User @launa.storey declared:
"If I had enough money for myself for food and the bills I would definitely do this 100%."
User @ladynadiaessex made a promise:
"You are an Angel! 😇 I’m doing this the next time I’m at the supermarket thank you for the inspiration ❤️❤️."
Mzansi woman celebrates her birthday by feeding the needy
In another Briefly News article, a South African woman touched the online community after spending her birthday preparing food for needy people.
Social media users praised her for her humility; others shared that the video made them emotional.
