A loving daughter surprised her beloved mother with a brand-new washing machine

The mom was emotional when she saw what her child had done for her, hugging her new appliance

The online community reacted to the video, with many showering the woman with kind words

A loving daughter spoiled her beloved mother with a new washing machine, leaving netizens envious.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @kaypofu, a bakkie carrying the washing machine is seen arriving at the woman's home. The men took the appliance inside the house and they started unwrapping it.

The mother was visibly happy with what her daughter had done for her. The excited mom could not hold her emotions as she hugged the new appliance her daughter bought her. To more blessing.

Daughter buys washing machine for mom

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi loved what the woman did for her mom

The video gained over 240k views, with many online users showering the woman with kind words.

@Augustine-228 expressed:

"May your pocket never become dry👌🏼🥺❤️."

@Keah_🤎🖤 wrote:

"I bought the same washing machine for my mom on her birthday..my heart was filled with so much joy."

@brenda shared:

"After my sister and I did that not even a thank you from mommy,even today I don't see a need to buy anything to suprise her."

@user429414853913 was impressed:

"Blessings upon your life."

@desireedineo1 commented:

"God bless you 🙏 ❤️💐."

@Hlengiwe Donga admired:

"God will bless you ... she's happy sthandwa i love this ☺️😊."

@priscilla_M loved:

"Aw Thando this is amazing ❤️❤️❤️."

@Bongi💞 shared:

"Moms deserve everything nice in the world 💐."

@DiMera😎 said:

"GOD will take care of you for taking care of them❤."

Ladies surprise their mom with new furniture

In another story, Briefly News reported about two ladies who surprised their mom with brand-new living room furniture.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @loves.lorri, the girls removed their mom's old furniture and replaced it with new ones. Their mother was out of the house when they did this. The clip captured them putting in a television stand with LED lights around it - convenient when one wants to watch TV in the dark. They also placed a new coffee table and sofas.

