A boss babe showed off her new pots bought at the pricey grocery and homeware local store Woolworths, attracting many comments on her post

The lady paraded her new cooking toys, showing them to her followers one by one in a TikTok video

In the comment section, South Africans were more concerned about the price, with some even joking she might have paid a million as a swipe at Woolies' high prices

Boss babe shows affordable Woolies pots leaving netizens in disbelief after realising the price. Image: @lebogangnkadi

Babe shows off her new affordable homeware purchase

A video of a TikTok content creator @lebogangnkadi parading her Woolies cookware shopping haul of two non-stick pots and a pan created a lot of buzz around the items' value.

The two nonstick pots with lids and a pan are priced at R2067, which is affordable considering how expensive nonstick pots are.

While some expressed familiarity with the pricey retailer's pots, many were wondering how much she forked up for the stunning kitchenware.

Watch the video below:

Woolworths cookware valued at R2067 excite SA

TikTokkers who were concerned about the cost of the pots were quite happy to see their price tag value.

More social media users shared they would try the pots after floods of positive comments from those who've tried them hit the comment section:

User @sisterbatina0 shared a bit of humor, commenting:

"Must be 1.5 million 😂."

User @shez_t0 came with some advice, adding:

"Please wash it immediately when it stains outside with any sauce, if not it won’t come off."

User @sherleydiphokwane complemented the pots, adding:

"The best pots. when they say nonstick they meant it."

User @magzozo remained hopeful, commenting:

"Girl always when i go to Woolies tell myself that 1 day I'm going to own it ❤️I love it with my everything 💓."

User @buyisiwebuthelezi5 asked:

"So stunning how much?"

User @dorisphiri73 was happy for the plug, commenting:

"Thanks for sharing I'm need the nonstick pan."

KhanyieM joked:

"Waiting for two-pot money😂🥰"

