It's no secret that everyone loves discounts, and when sale items are sold for a few cents, it makes sense to get more than one

A fitness hun was left stunned after realising that the expensive gym equipment she needed was going for peanuts

Mzansi peeps were ready to hit the mall to look for the sale item at their nearest retail shops

Imagine getting to a store and finding a pricey item that you've been eyeing going at a 99.9% sale rate. Yep! That's what TikTok user @iamyandee got when she went to Mr Price Sport, where she discovered a medicine ball (a weighted piece of exercise equipment) for a mere 99c.

The TikTokker, who could not hide her excitement, shared that when she got to the retail store, employees told her they had a sale.

Fitness bunny scores major deal at Mr Price Sport

After browsing the sale items, she saw that the medicine ball was marked down, prompting her to buy two for R1.98.

The Cape Town hun scored a total saving of R1 198, which iamyandee bragged about to her TikTok followers. While still over the moon due to her massive luck, the TikTokker expressed that the medicine balls may have been used as props at some point as they were not in a brand-new condition.

TikTok users flood comments section with questions

Many internet users envy @iamyandee for scoring massively, asking if the items were available at other Mr Price Sport shops or just the one she visited.

While others understood what the TikTokker was referring to, some had no clue what a medicine ball is.

User @systemofadownwardspiral thought she wasn't hearing right, asking:

"Was it an error? I don't even exercise but I want it."

User @gracebilas_ had an important question, noting:

"I’m done pretending 😭What is a medicine ball? 😭"

User @__faith.s detailed similar luck, commenting:

"6kg? I also got one same price months ago 🙂"

User @eso_399 had an idea of what might have led to the massive saving, adding:

"Stock been there for a while. Chances are it's from 2018. So went on markdowns so that's the final reselling price and you won't be finding it anywhere after here."

