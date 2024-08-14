A woman on TikTok shared that she mistakenly used her rent money to buy airtime from Telkom

In the video, she showed a screenshot of the message stating that she spent R1 000 while also receiving free airtime

Social media users tried to comfort the woman and suggested ways in which she could get the money back

A woman made a mistake when she spent R1 000 on airtime instead of paying her rent. Images: Ben185 / Getty Images, @modipadi_1604 / TikTok

Source: UGC

Having loads of airtime to make necessary calls can solve problems for some. However, one Johannesburg woman caught herself in a tricky situation when she mistakenly used her money for rent on her phone.

Unexpected money troubles

Using the handle @modipadi_1604 on TikTok, a saddened woman shared on the popular social media platform that she bought airtime worth R1 000, which was meant to be paid to her landlords.

Teary-eyed in her TikTok post, the young lady uploaded an old screenshot of the message she received after she made the expensive mistake.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The SMS read:

"Your account has been recharged with R1 000, and the balance is now R863.80. You have received R1 000 free airtime, which will expire on 5 August 2024."

Watch the video below:

Online users provide solutions

People on the internet felt for the woman and suggested ways she could get her money back. Some also wanted to buy the airtime to lend a helping hand.

@nosee_pho told the heartbroken hun:

"Buy unlimited data. At least you won’t be bored."

@24_bucks0 comically asked the TikTokker:

"Did you try buying airtime in Afrikaans or something?"

@ulwandlemnguni experienced a similar situation and shared:

"I’ve been there before. I remember laughing so hard until I ended up crying."

@swazinyepe laughed and wrote in the comments:

"All I know is that mine would gladly decline."

Trying to help out the woman, @nomiegomeni7 asked her:

"Is the airtime still available? I want to buy R200 Telkom."

Man pays stranger's rent

In another story, Briefly News reported about a fortunate situation in which a man knocked on a stranger's door and offered to pay his rent, which cost him over R22 000.

The kind gesture filled the tenant with joy. He shared that he had lost his job and prayed for a miracle, which was only a doorknock away.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News