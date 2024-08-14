“I Hope This Is Socially Acceptable”: Woman Spends R1 300 at Shoprite in Response to Troll
- A local woman returned to TikTok to show a troll that she bought her groceries at Shoprite, as they suggested
- This came after the woman joked about spending R12 000 on groceries while shopping at Makro
- Social media users found the sarcastic response hilarious and shared their laughs in the comments
To 'please' an internet user, a local woman went to Shoprite to buy groceries. This was after she had joked about spending R12 000 at another store.
Briefly News previously reported about a woman named Tshanduko Charlotte Phuluwa who went to Makro to buy her groceries. For a laugh, she said she spent the made-up amount, but she only paid R1 909.90.
This video made many people think that Tshanduko had spent R12 000 and had missed the joke. A TikTokker commented on the video and said:
"You should have gone to Shoprite."
In response to the comment, Tshanduko posted a video on her account (@spunkybear0) filled with sarcasm. Taking the TikTokker's advice, the shopper went to the local supermarket to buy her next batch of groceries.
The items included eggs, meat, cooldrink, sugar, canned food, chips, milk, rice and more for R1 300.
The woman said in her new video:
"So yes, ma'am. I honoured your request, Your Highness. I went to Shoprite with my money to make you happy. I hope this is socially acceptable because people also complained about the brands I bought. I hope you're happy now."
Watch the video below:
Online users take the shopper's side
Members of the online community could not help but laugh at the woman's response.
@theicinglady said to Tshanduko:
"You shop wherever you want, doll. Whatever works for you."
@loshni44 wrote in the comment section:
"Why do you have to justify? Like you said, it's your money. You can buy wherever and whatever brand you like. People are just annoying."
@sharonxollyshazzysolwand jokingly shared:
"Chomi, you should have gone to Food Lover's Market. It's cheaper there."
@zandi01 laughed and said:
"I love how you responded."
Student spends R380 on Shoprite groceries
In a related story, Briefly News reported about a student living in Cape Town who shopped at Shoprite and shared with people online that she paid less than R400 for all her groceries.
While the price may have impressed some people, many internet users took to the video's comment section to inform the student not to put certain items in the fridge.
Source: Briefly News
