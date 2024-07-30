A woman took to her TikTok account to show online users the groceries she bought from Makro

After telling people she spent five digits on groceries, at the end of the video she shared the true price she paid

Some social media users were stunned by the amount, while others laughed at the joke the woman made

A woman had some people fooled when she claimed she spent R12,000 on groceries for her small family. Images: @spunky_bear

Source: Instagram

A mother jokingly shared that she spent lots of money on groceries while shopping at a local store.

Content creator Tshanduko Charlotte Phuluwa, who uses the handle @spunkybear0 on TikTok, surprised the internet by showing her long till slip and groceries she purchased from Makro.

The items Tshanduko bought included pasta, canned food, sauces, fish oil, toothbrushes and tubes of toothpaste, roller towels, toilet paper, nappies, chocolates, and more.

While packing the items on the kitchen counter, the woman informed people online:

"This is what I bought for R12,000 at Makro. It's groceries, excluding meat, for a family of four. We're talking about two adults and two boys."

However, at the end of the video, Tshanduko comes clean and admits that she spent R1909.90.

Netizens react to 'R12,000' grocery haul

Members of the online community who did not watch the full video were stunned by what they thought the woman paid for her groceries. Others laughed when the woman shared the real price of all the items.

@ayandandlovu029, still thinking Tshanduko spent five digits for her family of four, wrote:

"R12,000? You might as well open a restaurant."

@skipper7943 laughed and said:

"When I heard R12,000 without meat, I was stressed. Yoh, I was judging you so bad."

A surprised @mev_maja said to the woman:

"I almost called Makro for a refund on your behalf because what can a family of four eat for R12k?"

@gouwahtheron laughed at some unaware netizens and commented:

"You can really see who didn't watch until the end. People still think you paid R12k for that, shem."

Source: Briefly News