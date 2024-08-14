One babe in SA was shocked after showing off the price of the item she bought from the PEP store

A young lady was left confused after purchasing an item from one of the PEP stores in the country.

Woman gets schooled on what colour stickers mean

The footage shared by TikTok user @tshiditido on the video platform shows the lady unveiling her pillowcase, which she bought from PEP. The hun was, however, shocked that the items she purchased had two different prices.

@tshiditido showed that the amount she paid was R18.99, and when she took the sticker off, she found the price had originally been R16.99.

The video which @tshiditido shared on TikTok grabbed the attention of many as people chimed in the comments section to educate the young stunner on what those two prices meant.

People react to woman's video

The online community took to the comments section to educate the young lady on PEP's methods of doing things.

CastenM said:

"White sticker represents mark-up, red sticker is mark-down."

Lolo wa Thom shared:

"Yhooo, l went to Pep last weekend, I saw a reduced jersey for R99, l took it. When the cashier scanned, it showed R129.99. Haibo, I went back."

User commented:

"Retails have mark-downs and mark-ups."

Sarah97 added:

"White sticker is always mark-up."

Mbali GumedeBhanda replied:

"Sorry, It's a mark-up, honey. It happens, even at spaza shops."

