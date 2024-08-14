“It’s Ridiculous”: Woman Complains Over Expensive Curly Hair Products – Video Sparks Outrage in SA
- A lady was not having it with the prices of curly hair products, which she showed off in a video
- In the clip, she unveiled the items and costs, and the clip went viral, generating many viewers, likes and comments
- The online community reacted to the babe's footage as they flooded the comments section to voice out their opinions
One curly hair lover expressed her frustration in a TikTok clip about the prices of curly hair products.
Woman complains about the prices of curly hair products
TikTok user @iamkeanathana had an instant migraine after seeing the prices of the curly hair products. The young lady showed off various products and the prices she found in the store.
@iamkeanathana unveiled curly products such as Sunny Isle, which cost R220 and up. She also showed off Camille Rose, valued at R299. Flawless cost R200 and Cantu was valued at R190 and up, leaving the woman in shock. She also said the prices were "ridiculous" in her comments.
While taking to her TikTok caption, the hun called out the shops, saying:
"When I saw the prices, I thought about this sound: #Naturalhair #SouthAfrica #Curlyhair #Clicks #Dischem."
The clip caused a stir among social media users, becoming a hit on TikTok and gathering loads of views, likes and comments.
Watch the video below:
SA express their thoughts in the comments
Many people in Mzansi reacted to the lady's video, taking to comments to voice their opinions, while others expressed their frustration with how expensive the products are.
Peachyv expressed:
"All that expense, then you still need to do skincare shopping."
Sanely Chiliza shared:
"Natural hair products are expensive at Clicks that's why I buy from Cosmetic Connection."
Andrea Muller added:
"The way I am tired of being a curly girl it’s so much work, and the products are super expensive."
Gillian Seetso | Di Chomi UGC wrote:
"Natural hair products are ridiculously priced. I use what works for my hair and pocket, whether it’s for natural hair or not."
Thando replied:
"The way I wait for the brand to get discontinued for the clearance sale."
