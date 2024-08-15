Netizens were left in awe after watching a video of a man moving a double-door fridge with zero assistance

The man displayed great care performing his job as he did not misstep or come across as scared of what he was doing

The video attracted many responses from Mzansi peeps who praised the man for his strength and calm demeanour

A furniture delivery man shocked Mzansi by removing a fridge from a truck and delivering it to the owner by himself. Image: @Allyletss

If you thought furniture delivery requires more than one person, you clearly have not seen TikTok user @allyletss' video.

It shows a man lifting a double-door fridge - single-handedly - from a delivery truck and placing it on a small wheeled trolley before wheeling it to the owner.

Delivery man aces a test of strength

The man, who seemed very familiar with his job, remained cool as a cucumber. This was not expected as the huge silver fridge looked as if it was to hit the floor.

Mzansi peeps rave about the man's strength

After @allyletss' video made its way to the video streaming platform, netizens made sure to give the man his flowers as they took to the comment section to praise him.

Others detailed how scared they were while watching the video.

User @nompumelelosovereign was left amazed, commenting:

"Give the delivery man his flowers 🤭 The way I was jaw-dropped 😂😂😂"

User @kg0ts00 posed a question:

"I mean he started somewhere, so my question is, how many fridges were lost while he was learning to do this 😭😂?"

User @-Phoomiegh Xaba 21❤️ also called for the man to be given enough praise, noting:

"Damnnnn!! He deserves flowers 💐"

User @threesouls03 who happens to be in a similar industry, commented:

"As a freight handler who delivers fridges, give that man a Bell's🔥"

User @shady_kganyago called for more than just praise, adding:

"He deserves a raise, tips and a promotion 😭😭😭"

