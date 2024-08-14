One thing about ama 2k, they always have a plan like the ones that got into a vehicle's boot to get home

The learners were captured in a video squeezing themselves in a vehicle's boot after school

The online community reacted to the clip, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A video showing school kids getting into a vehicle's boot has made rounds on social media.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @htsfboys, the learners are seen swanking in their uniform, presumably walking home. However, they got a lift from a particular car.

It was not clear if the car had passengers already, but the two boys told themselves that they were not going to be left behind. Like the true 2k generation, they found a plan. Their idea was hilarious but nonetheless, an idea.

The two pupils were seen squeezing themselves into the boot of the vehicle - lol. Another mate closed the boot door and went inside the car. Bystanders couldn't help but laugh at what they were seeing.

Learners get into a vehicle's boot to get home

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

Netizens stan the creative pupils

The video gained over 60k views, with many online users laughing and commending the boys for their hilarious idea.

@Nico 4recs wrote:

"I saw on the news that kidnappings in South Africa are Skyrocketing 😭."

@Esparanzahope wanted to know:

"Where is this place?"

@sho.tumelo commented:

"Why ke tlhaga ke tswere di black😅👎🏼!?" (Why do I appear holding black ones?😅👎🏼!?)

@TM_ said:

"E le nna bakgotse baka bare ke shale because koloi e tletse😭😭🔥." (Even my friends told me to stay behind because the car is full)

Faith Mazibuko shows off dance moves in Johannesburg

In another story, Briefly News reported about Gauteng Social Development MEC Faith Mazibuko rocking with pupils.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @fluitfluitmystoriesuit_, the MEC was addressing learners in Johannesburg. A popular upbeat song Sgudi Snyc by De Mthuda, Da Muziqal Chef, and Eemoh played. The elderly woman did not let the song play without her dancing. She danced and sang it word for word.

