A woman shared her first date experience with a man she met on TikTok, which included being flown to Cape Town for an elegant dinner

The video, showcasing moments from the date, sparked both admiration and concern among South Africans, with many emphasising the importance of safety in such situations

Despite the excitement, some users humorously shared their own dating experiences from TikTok

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A Johannesburg woman shared her second date with a man she met on TikTok, which involved being flown to Cape Town for dinner. Images: @lee_ra271/TikTok and stock

Source: TikTok

A Johannesburg woman shared her extraordinary first date experience with a man she met on TikTok.

@lee_ra271 posted a video narrating her date, which included being flown from Johannesburg to Cape Town for dinner.

From Johannesburg to Cape Town

The video begins with @lee_ra271 driving to the airport, documenting her excitement and anticipation.

Her journey continued with a flight to Cape Town, where she was treated to an elegant dinner at the upscale Tang restaurant on the V&A Waterfront.

In the video, the TikTok user allowed her followers to get a glimpse of the date without fully revealing her mystery man:

However, she did share moments like him learning how to use chopsticks, showcasing the couple's meals, which included oysters as starters and sushi for her, while her date preferred a meat dish.

Mzansi raises concerns with the date idea

Many South Africans expressed more worry than excitement, noting that she should never forget to be safe.

@Pum 🌈 commented:

"Kanti kuyajoleka kule app? 😂😂😂" [People date on this app?]

@MaMzilikazi chimed in with a hint of concern for her safety, saying:

"Why kungandizanga yena😭😭" [Why didn't he fly to you?]

@Hlengs humorously admitted that she would be too scared to even think of something so bold:

"Isibindi sakho, mina ngisaba ngisho abala eduze😂😂" [Your courage, I'm scared to go out even with guys from the same province.]

@Appula ♥️ jokingly suggested:

"Singafakwa ngo 'Justice for wena'." [We don't want to write 'Justice for you'.]

@ceoofpositivevibes said:

"Oh , wow! Ubrave oe... ngivele ngizbone kwi container nke angicabangi." [Oh, wow! You're brave, friend. I just see myself in a container.]

@Ntombifikile asked if she met the man on the same app she was using already:

"😭😭You met him on this same YikhiThoko I’m using ??🥰"

Nozah444 shared her encounter with a man she met on TikTok:

"Sana, I met a guy on TikTok, and he was the shortest guy I have ever seen. I was like, no thank you, ma’am 😁"

TikTok video of woman’s R8k Cape Town fine dining for 2

Briefly News reported that one woman's fine-dining experience in a Western Cape restaurant went viral on TikTok.

The lady posted a TikTok video showing the receipt after an exorbitant dinner at Old Biscuit Mill in Cape Town.

Many people were amazed by the woman's evening, which was meant to be an adventure for her tastebuds.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News