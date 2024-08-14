Umjolo will be the end of us and a gorgeous chick learned this the hard way

After giving love another chance, the babe found herself crying and drinking liquor while reading the Bible - all because of a man

Mzansi peeps were left in stitches as many could relate to what the hun was going through

Umjolo left a gorgeous hun in tears, holding a Bible while drinking booze. Source, @Nikiemakhumalo

Source: TikTok

Yo! Relationships are hard. TikTok user @Nikiemakhumalo found herself holding the Bible close to her chest while drinking Jägermeister liqueur trying to find comfort after a heartbreak.

After posting her video on the social media platform, the user responded to one of the comments on her feed sharing that she was heartbroken the time the video was taken. She also shared that her boyfriend advised her to ask her mom for a hug.

Watch the video:

We are going through the most

As if Cyril's economy is not giving us enough anxiety and heart palpitations, relationships are getting more complicated, often leaving many in tears wishing they never loved in the first place.

The short viral video starts with @Nikiemakhumalo sipping a smoothie and concludes with her crying after a heartbreak.

Mzansi amused by the Bible and alcohol contrast

People in the comments section took the opportunity to create comedy instead of consoling the emotional lady.

User @njerimuturi_ probed for more details on the issue, commenting:

"We need a storytime, this is deep😭😂😂"

User @boitumelotumiesekete noted:

"At least you have both survival tools on your hands 😂"

User @linnjinji shared:

"Not me watching this while ngigowisha😂😂😂 Chommie, let me go get my Bible, cos yooooo😭🙄"

User @LethaboLes could not help but laugh, adding:

"😂😂😂I am just laughing because I know this is going to be me soon."

User @jade.akech was left in stitches, noting:

"The fact that you’re taking a shot while holding the holy Bible has me on the floooooooooorrrr!!!!😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂"

User @mackysavage237 spoke on her breakup, detailing:

"I just decided to give up yesterday. He has a female friend I don’t like and doesn’t want to cut her off that they’ve been friends for 10yrs. My gut feeling doesn’t accept her, I rather leave."

Zulu man refuses to be dumped by girlfriend

In other Briefly News, a Zulu man was recorded by his girlfriend as she tried to dump him. The man blatantly refused to accept rejection.

This attracted many comments from Mzansi peeps who loved his territorial behaviour, while others were worried about the woman's safety.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News