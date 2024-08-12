A woman took her husband out for his birthday and cheekily let him pay the bill, slipping him a R2 coin

Her playful video, captioned "I'll take out all my coins for you," went viral, with the girlies applauding her humour and generosity

The lighthearted moment sparked laughter and support across social media

After treating her husband to a birthday outing, this woman gave him a R2 coin to pay the bill, noting that she's just a girl. Images: @zeezann.

Source: TikTok

A lighthearted moment between a couple has captured the hearts of many on social media. A woman took her husband out for his birthday and, in a playful twist, let him pay the bill.

The moment was shared by the user @zeezann, who posted a video of her husband looking at the bill while she discreetly slipped him a R2 coin.

The video was set to the song "I'm Just a Girl," adding humour to the situation.

What a generous wife

The video, which quickly gained traction online, was captioned:

"I'll take out all my coins for you 🥹😍"

Which showcased the playful banter between the couple.

The post resonated with many, who flooded the comments with laughter and admiration for the @zeezann's cheeky gesture.

One commenter, Kamogelo_Kamo_01, quipped:

"You are too generous ohhh, God will bless your hands 😂"

While Luhle added:

"😂 Not the R2 for hope."

The sentiment was shared by Bridgette Modiegi Mo, who remarked:

"You are so considerate😩😭"

Valentia also joined in on the fun, saying:

"That man better say that that was the best birthday ever coz you're a generous queen 😩😩😩"

Z_Dlamini humorously noted:

"That’s a lot of Money Sis ❤️❤️😂😂😂"

The supportive and comedic tone continued with 2my_05 commenting:

"😂😂😂😂😂 supportive wife, love it 😂"

Meanwhile, Wawa joked:

"That's too much, girl, give him half 😂😂😂😂"

Kea Makhubela chimed in with:

"Sisterhood is proud of you."

Chai_ shared her own experience, saying:

"Ever since I started working…he makes me pay for stuff 😭😂😂 I never had to pay for anything. Feels so foreign."

Finally, Lusi_goosey wrapped up the playful commentary with:

"Ooohh silver coin?🤭 BALLING!🔥"

