Howza and Salamina Mosese are one of South Africa's popular couples, and they recently had a reason to celebrate

Salamina Mosese took to social media to wish her husband a happy birthday by sharing a look at how they first started dating

Salamina Mosese pinned a sweet message for her husband Howza's special day and many other people were touched

Salamina Mosese posted that she was celebrating her husband of more than a decade. The actress is married to Tshepo aka Howza Moses and the two are local favorites.

Salamina Mosese showed her and hubby Howza's first date to mark his birthday. Image:@howza_sa / @salaminamosese

Salamina Mosese set some time aside to show her Howzahusband love online. The actress shared a compilation of pictures and videos of their years together.

Salamina Mosese celebrates Howza's birthday

Howza recently celebrated his birthday. wife, Salamina Mosese wrote a sweet message for him wishing him a Happy Birthday. She wrote that she could not believe that they'd been together for so many years. Read the post and see a photo of their first date below:

Fans love Salamina Mosese and Howza

People were gushing over the married couple and how Salamina dotes on her husband. Netizens were delighted by the post. Read comments from netizens, including Howza's response to his wife's post.

Howza replied:

"@salaminamosese Thanks kido, love you madly."

gregmaloka wrote:

"Happy New Year @howza_sa Big love brother."

marcusmabusela added:

"Happy Birthday big bro @howza_sa Salute to the King."

zamamkosi commented:

"Sithi nje UJehova amugcine njalo!"

nomsadiva cheered:

"Happy Birthday To your Hubby please have a blast."

minniedlamini gushed:

"You guys are sooooo cute Happy birthday guys."

siza_angel_d cheered:

"Happy birthday to Abuti Tshepo hle. Wishing him all the best and blessings in everything he touches. ❤️ love and light."

fifi_says added:

"Happy blessed birthday to him."

Howza and Salamina Mosese mark 15th wedding anniversary

Briefly News previously reported that Tshepo 'Howza' Mosese wrote his wife Salamina Mosese a sweet post to mark their 15th wedding anniversary.

The actor and musician thanked the actress on his Instagram account for sticking beside him through the good and bad times.

Howza also posted a picture of them enjoying the ocean breeze while cheering hard for the camera.

